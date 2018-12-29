Nicole Kidman Shows Serious PDA With Keith Urban In A Bikini At The Beach

Nicole showed off her insane bikini body at 51 while sharing a smooch with husband Keith.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have never been the couple to shy away from a little (or a lot) of PDA, and they proved it once again with a recent trip to the beach. As reported by E! News, the duo showed off some serious affection while back in their home country of Australia this week where Kidman planted a smooch on her husband while rocking a bikini.

New snaps showed Keith laying on the beach as he soaked up the sun at the Palm Beach in Sydney, Australia, while Nicole could be seen planting a passionate kiss on her man as she kneeled over him on the sand.

Kidman was showing off her insane body at 51-years-old in the photos shared online, flaunting her toned figure in a strapless two-piece as she enjoyed some family time.

The star’s fun white bikini featured black polka dots while both the top and bottoms sported a flirty frill.

Nicole also opted to keep her fair skin shielded from the sun by wearing a matching white sunhat and shielded her eyes with a pair of sunglasses.

But it wasn’t just on the beach where Kidman and Urban had a little fun as they spent the Christmas break Down Under with their daughters, 10-year-old Sunday Rose and 8-year-old Faith Margaret, as photographers also snapped the couple enjoying themselves during some family time on a yacht.

Candid photos posted by Daily Mail showed the loved up couple – who married back in 2006 – enjoying some well-deserved downtime on Sydney’s Northern Beaches as they all boarded a luxury boat on December 28.

Keith kept things casual in a baseball cap and a blue T-Shirt, while Nicole was a little more covered than she was on the beach, ditching the bikini and instead opting for a flowing long white dress and a scarf around her neck.

The site reported that the Urban family most definitely made the event a family affair, as the family of four was also spotted with Nicole’s sister, Antonia Kidman.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the couple have never been one to shy away from showing their affections in public. Earlier this year, they joined forces to film a loved-up duet as they sang together in a video filmed by their two daughters.

As for how Nicole keeps her body in such amazing shape as she showed off in the latest beach bikini pictures, she told Extra last year that she keeps active and has a few go-to moves to stay so toned.

“I do sit-ups. Not a lot, but I do sit-ups… I love to swim and run. I actually love sports,” she said of her workout routine, per Hello! Magazine.