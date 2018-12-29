‘B&B’ Recap For Friday, December 28: Hope’s Water Breaks While Liam’s Flight Is Canceled

Hope's water breaks while she's on the phone with Liam who just heard that his flight has been grounded.

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, December 28 states that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) waited for the doctor’s diagnosis. Dr. Andrews (Christopher Knight) told them that Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman) would be fine because she only had a mild virus. Steffy told Liam that she and their daughter would be fine as he hurried to the airport.

At the airport, Kieran (Monica Horan) and Matt Cannistra (Jim O’Heir) were talking to Hope, per Inquisitr. They took some photos of her and they told her that they would see to Liam when he got to the airport. She told them that he would take the immediate flight, and that Liam would follow later.

Liam arrived at the airport, and as promised Matt and Kieran headed right to him. The couple managed to score a free tour of Forrester Creations from him before Liam learned that his flight had been canceled due to bad weather. The pilot also informed the passengers that the storm winds could continue for days, per She Knows Soaps.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) got cozy at Forrester Creations. Talk turned to Hope and Liam’s babymoon, with Ridge feeling that they should also take a weekend vacation. They kissed.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Ridge shares his new year’s resolution with Brooke. pic.twitter.com/d1k6VyDYFj — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 28, 2018

Hope made herself at home at the hotel on Catalina Island. The hotel manager warned her that the weather was worsening and that the terrace would be closed for dinner. Hope realized that her husband may not be able to make it to the island in the storm. Brooke called her daughter. Hope told her that Liam had been delayed because Kelly had taken ill, and was supposed to catch a later flight.

Separated from Liam who went to check on baby Kelly, Hope arrives at the airport where she meets Matt and Kieran. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/onZ8O2xxqY #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/EpHXlGbMpP — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 27, 2018

After the call, Brooke told Ridge what Hope had told her. She later learned that the weather alert was extended. Brooke was worried that Hope was by herself without her husband on the island. Ridge tried to reassure Brooke and told her everything would work out. He told her that his first resolution for the new year was to put her first.

Liam called Hope to relay that his flight was canceled. Hope suddenly winced in pain. She realized that she was having contractions. Just then Hope’s water broke and she became really distraught. Liam promised Hope that he would get to her.

Hope makes it to Catalina Island as a frantic Liam gets grounded in Los Angeles. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/onZ8O2xxqY #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/wMSel9Osag — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 28, 2018

For the latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, recaps, and casting news check back with Inquisitr. Find out if Hope’s baby makes it and why Reese Buckingham walks away with $200,000 while Hope and Liam come home empty-handed. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.