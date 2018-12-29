Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Planning Romantic New Year’s Eve In Vegas

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have some big plans for New Year’s Eve. The couple are planning to get romantic in Las Vegas, where the No Doubt lead singer will be performing.

According to a December 28 report by Hollywood Life, Gwen Stefani is schedule to do a show on New Year’s Eve, and Blake Shelton isn’t going to miss a chance to give his girlfriend a kiss when the clock strikes midnight.

Sources tell the outlet that Stefani is pumped to hit the stage in Sin City for a big NYE performance, and that she loves when Shelton is in attendance to watch her do her solo act.

“Gwen has a couple of shows in Vegas at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino leading up to NYE and she can’t wait. It’s been awhile since she’s been in Vegas for her residency and the plan is to have Blake there for all of her shows and enjoy ringing in the new year together,” an insider dished.

“Gwen really loves hitting the stage as a solo artist and truly enjoys spending time in Vegas. It empowers her to know she has this residency and Blake finds it extremely attractive! Blake has been with Gwen cheering her on at most of her Vegas shows and she loves performing for him and having him with her. It’s important to both of them that they support one another always,” the source added.

Meanwhile, fans who were hoping for a Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton engagement announcement this Christmas were sorely disappointed. It seems that the longtime couple are still not engaged after spending the holiday together earlier this week. However, that may not be such a bad thing.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Stefani is “relieved” that Shelton didn’t pop the question to her over Christmas, because she wanted the day to be all about her family, including the three sons that she shares with her former husband, Bush lead singer Gavin Rossdale.

An insider reveals that Gwen was more than happy to be surrounded by all of her loved ones for Christmas, and that a marriage proposal from Blake was far from her mind as she watched her children enjoy the holiday with their closest friends and family members.

Fans can keep up with Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s latest projects, as well as their adorable relationship moments by following the singers on Instagram.