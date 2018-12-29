Kendall Jenner & Ben Simmons Have No Plans To Make Their Relationship Serious

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons may seem like their romance is heating up, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. In fact, they’re not allowing themselves to get too serious when it comes to their relationship.

According to a December 28 report by Hollywood Life, Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons are having a ton of fun together, and love spending time with one another. However, they’re not moving too fast, nor are they putting any labels on their relationship.

Sources tell the outlet that the supermodel and the NBA star are simply letting things happen naturally, and refuse to name their romance, or even officially go public with it. Meanwhile, despite rumors that the couple are thinking ahead to the future, they’re not talking about anything serious.

“Ben and Kendall are definitely not thinking about marriage or kids or anything super serious and forever. They see each other occasionally based on their schedules and they have a lot of fun but they are not looking to make it a serious relationship,” an insider told the outlet.

However, the source goes on to reveal that Jenner and Simmons have made at least one rule within their relationship: they’re not dating anyone else while they’re seeing each other.

“They are staying exclusive and not dating around. [However,] wedding bells or the thoughts if it are nonexistent,” the source stated.

Meanwhile, Ben Simmons’ team, the Philadelphia 76ers, are scheduled to play in L.A. on New Year’s Day when they take on the Clippers. The team has the day off on New Year’s Eve, and the NBA star is reportedly planning to spend that time with Kendall Jenner.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kendall and Ben did have their first social media exchange this week. After Jenner posted a photo of herself from the annual Kardashian/Jenner Christmas Eve party giving a sultry stare into the camera, Simmons decided to get a bit flirty.

The basketball player headed to the comment section of the sexy snapshot to leave two drooling face emojis, seemingly hinting that he approved of the seductive photograph of his girl.

Other stars such as Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Baldwin, and celebrity hairstyles, Jen Atkin, joined Ben Simmons to comment on the sexy photo of Kendall Jenner.