Forest Whitaker Divorcing Wife Keisha Nash After 22 Years Of Marriage

Actor Forest Whitaker is done with his 22-year marriage to model and actress Keisha Nash. The Academy Award winner filed the appropriate documents to end their union with the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Thursday, December 27.

The two first met when they played love interests in the 1994 movie, Blown Away. They wed two years later, on May 4, 1996, in Montego Bay, Jamaica. They had two children together, 22-year-old Sonnet Noel Whitaker, and 20-year-old True Isabella Summer Whitaker. They each have one additional child from previous relationships; his son, Ocean Whitaker, is 28-years-old, and her daughter, Autumn, is 27-years-old.

According to the court documents obtained by the Blast, Whitaker cited irreconcilable differences as the cause for the separation and he does not want to pay Nash spousal support. Additionally, he wants both parties to be responsible for their own legal fees.

Neither Whitaker, 57, nor Nash, 46, has made an official statement about the divorce filing. However, the Black Panther star tweeted a message on Christmas day that made it seem like everything was going well in his life.

“Christmas is a celebration of solidarity — a time of the year when we are reminded that the bonds our families, friends, fellow citizens and beyond are based on sharing and bringing joy. #MerryChristmas to you all,” Whitaker wrote on Twitter on December 25.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Nash spoke highly of her husband in a 1997 interview with People.

“[Forest] is very honest and sensitive and romantic. He swept me off my feet — not with material things, more like the way he displayed his emotions,” she said at the time.

Meanwhile, Variety reported in the summer of 2017 that the couple put their home in the Hollywood Hills section of Los Angeles up for sale for $5.9 million. The secluded compound features two houses with a total of 8,366 square feet.

Since it didn’t sell as fast as they would have liked, in early 2018 they decided to list the two adjacent houses separately, reported the Los Angeles Times. The smaller home — a 2,725-square-foot three-story house with five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms — was listed for $1.5 million, and the larger, Mediterranean villa-style home — with 5,500 square feet of space, five bedrooms, and four bathrooms — was listed for $3.5 million.

Whitaker has a couple of completed projects awaiting release dates, including the movie, City of Lies, with Johnny Depp about the murder investigations of Tupac Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G.; the silver screen heist thriller, Finding Steve McQueen, with Travis Fimmel, Rachael Taylor, Lily Rabe, and William Fichtner; and the Epix television drama about 1960s crime boss Bumpy Johnson called The Godfather of Harlem.