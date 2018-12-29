Madison Beer Flaunts Curvy Frame In Crop Top & Sweatpants

Madison Beer hasn’t been shy about putting her voluptuous curvy frame and toned tummy on display for the world to see this past week.

The 19-year-old singer was spotted rocking a white crop top and gray sweatpants while running errands, Daily Mail reports. Beer paired her cozy attire with a pair of bulky, black combat boots.

Madison accessorized with a watch, necklace, and pair of gold hoop earrings. Keeping things simple in the cosmetics department with just a touch of make-up, she pulled her relaxed look together by styling her hair up into a tight bun on top of her head. Her on-and-off again boyfriend, Zack Bila, was spotted with her while she ran errands.

Last weekend, the singer was seen showing a lot more skin as she arrived at the West Hollywood nightclub, Poppy, donning what resembled lingerie on her torso.

According to a separate piece by Daily Mail, the young singer was dressed in a white, lacy, push up bra. She covered with nothing more than a long black leather jacket that she kept open in the front, putting her curvy bosom and flat stomach on display.

She completed the outfit with a pair of ripped and distressed high-waist, sandblasted vintage style blue jeans and a pair of no-nonsense thick heeled Doc Marten Boots. The outfit looked as if it had been plucked out of the ’90s and was extremely flattering to all of her curves.

Despite being seen earlier in the day with her boyfriend, the singer appeared to be flying solo as she hit the club in her revealing ensemble.

Madison Beer flaunts flat abs while running errands in crop top and sweatpants in Beverly Hills https://t.co/8TJJ0FHbZH pic.twitter.com/ezISrm4FlH — Fresh UK ❄ (@wearefreshuk) December 29, 2018

As those who follow the couple know, Madison and Zack started seeing each other in December of last year. Despite splitting up very briefly over the summer for unknown reasons, the two worked things out and are still going strong.

Beer and Bila reportedly met after Beer’s split with her ex-boyfriend, Jack Gilinsky, and have been an on-and-off relationship ever since.

Madison Beer puts her awesome abs on display in lacy white bra https://t.co/pqxiUYUZ99 via https://t.co/UXOto3DxKJ — ludovic choupo (@ludovicchoupo) December 24, 2018

Madison has been in the public spotlight since she was just 13-years-old when she was discovered by singing sensation Justin Bieber. Bieber discovered Madison’s talents when he stumbled upon her YouTube cover of Etta James’ song, “At Last.”

Bieber tweeted a link to her video on his Twitter account, which quickly put her in the spotlight and launched her own singing career thanks to his own massive social media following.

Madison Beer shows off glamorous blonde makeover on solo night out https://t.co/efHke3IYOW — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) December 28, 2018

The young singer released her very first EP, As She Pleases, in February of this year. Just last month, she released her first single, “Hurts Like Hell,” featuring Offset.