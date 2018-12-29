‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Phyllis And Nick Fall Apart

Stunning new Young and the Restless spoilers for early 2019 show that things don’t come up roses in 2019 for Phyllis and Nick. They started having fun after Sharon dumped Nick at the altar, and Billy called off his engagement to Phyllis, but then things got serious pretty quickly.

Recently former Y&R head writer and executive producer Mal Young gave Soap Opera Digest a sneak peek at what’s to come in the new year. Of course, since he announced he’s left the show, the new executive producer and head writer may have different plans, but Young’s stories should run through much of January.

According to the Inquisitr, the truth about J.T.’s murder will finally come to light in the very near future. While it sounds like somebody will take the fall for Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), that somebody probably will not be Phyllis (Gina Tognoni). However, given Phyllis’s rocky history with Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) family, the entire situation with the Fab Four is bound to cause some issues.

“Phyllis’s rocky relationship with the Newman family will be a huge obstacle for her and Nick when the truth behind JT’s death is revealed. Phyllis will find herself in a vulnerable position and will go to great links to protect herself, jeopardizing her newfound happiness with Nick,” Young revealed.

Today on #YR, Rey and Nick work together. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/zDKc2LXoXR pic.twitter.com/RO4G1QCvJs — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 28, 2018

With Nikki’s health in danger, it’s likely that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will take the fall for murdering J.T. After all, he was abusing her, so it would make sense that Victoria ended up hitting him out of self-defense and he died. Of course, one sticking point will likely be the fact that Nikki, Victoria, Phyllis, and Sharon (Sharon Case) covered everything up instead of confessing immediately and getting out of the situation. If they did that, though, then there would be no storyline and no drama, so perhaps that’s why they didn’t do the obvious or right thing.

However, now, after months of lies, the truth is out, and obviously, Nick and Phyllis struggle with all the drama. The fact that Phyllis actively dislikes Victor (Eric Braeden) over what he did to her with having Marco pose as Jack (Peter Bergman) further complicates things. Plus, Phyllis also still seems to have feelings for Billy (Jason Thompson), who wants to make a go of things with Victoria again.

Overall, this major blow may end up being way too much for Nick and Phyllis to overcome considering they started out this time as a rebound relationship.