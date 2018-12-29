Carlson has started to bleed advertisers after making insulting comments about immigrants.

As a result of Tucker Carlson’s “hemorrhage” of advertisers on Fox News, the channel now has to alter the ad/commercial structure on the show in an effort to spread the sponsors out over the course of Tucker Carlson Tonight.

The Hollywood Reporter says that Carlson’s show dropped from 40 advertisers per night to 21 in reaction to his blunt comments about immigration, saying that immigration makes this country “poorer and dirtier and more divided.” Carlson’s show hit its new low this past Wednesday, and it’s likely to keep shrinking as a result of boycott efforts.

The hourlong show went from five standard advertiser breaks to four, adding in some “house” ads that promote other Fox shows as filler to make up for the losses. Just today, Farmers Insurance decided to “halt” advertising on Carlson’s show, joining Samsung, Pfizer, and IHOP, who have all decided to part ways with the program.

But the owner of MyPillow, Mike Lindell, an ardent Trump supporter, has actually upped his advertising on Carlson’s show, and the business owner says he doesn’t let others make decisions about his advertising.

“I don’t pay attention to what other advertisers are doing. I make advertising decisions that are best for MyPillow, and I don’t believe in boycotts. Advertising boycotts drive up advertising prices on other shows. Higher prices are often passed on to consumers. Bottom line, advertising boycotts are bad for consumers.”

Jeremy Robinson-Leon, president of public relations agency Group Gordon says that companies need to make their own decisions, conducting their own risk/reward analysis.

“Is the value of reaching a particular customer segment worth the risk of potentially antagonizing a different segment? For brands with large, diverse customer bases, the risk can be quite high.”

But according to the Daily Beast, a spokesman for Fox News says that there is usually a slowdown during the holidays, and they expect things to pick back up next month.

“[Advertising slows down] during the holiday period between Christmas and the first few weeks of the New Year. Ad loads pick up toward the end of the month.”

But sources say that Carlson’s advertising started lagging in November after the host got into a physical altercation at his country club with a man who is Latino and gay. The man’s lawyer, Michael Avenatti, stated publicly that it was Carlson who was the aggressor.

“You are the aggressor in the video as is your friend. The man at the bar sits there calmly. Numerous witnesses contradict your claim of innocence. Your daughter was drinking underage in a bar with your assistance and knowledge. You were intoxicated.”