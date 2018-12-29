Usher Files For Divorce After A Year-Long Separation From Wife, Grace Miguel

Usher is officially calling it quits with estranged wife Grace Miguel.

Singer Usher Raymond IV is officially calling it quits with wife Grace Miguel after three years of marriage. The pair were married in 2015, but have been separated for the past year, according to TMZ. The “Let it Burn” singer turned in divorce papers in Atlanta on Friday after agreeing on a mutual settlement with Miguel. Wanting to keep their personal affairs as private as possible, Usher and Miguel worked out the settlement confidentially and are now just waiting on a judge to sign off on it.

The news of their divorce is of little surprise to anyone who has been following the musician in the past year. After months of public speculation about the state of their relationship, Usher and Miguel announced their breakup back in March with a joint statement.

“After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple. We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives.”

Miguel was not only Usher’s wife, but also his manager, effectively helping him run his busy career for years. Their breakup followed a series of scandals associated with the singer this past summer when he was sued by three different individuals, according to Forbes. One accused Usher of sexual battery and the other accused him of fraud. However, the claim that has been most tied to his recent breakup is centered on his concealment of an STD. One woman claimed Usher never told her he had tested positive for herpes and later gave her the disease.

This is not Usher’s first marriage to end in divorce. He split from Tameka Foster in 2009 after only two years of marriage. The pair had two children, 10-year-old Naviyd Ely Raymond and 11-year-old Usher Raymond V.

Despite his divorce and other legal troubles, Usher has been focusing on work and keeping a positive outlook. He recently partnered up with a nonprofit organization called ACFS, African Children’s Feeding Scheme, to make a difference in hundreds of children’s lives. The organization works specifically with children living in poverty and those affected by HIV or AIDS.

“The joy of being blessed is to be a blessing to someone else…so humbled to be with my friends in Africa and beyond happy for the opportunity to service at African Children’s Feeding Scheme, Pimville (Soweto) branch. Their energy and love was genuine and the feeling was mutual,” Usher said in a recent tweet.