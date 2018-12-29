Larsa Pippen Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Sexy Black Dress

Larsa Pippen’s single style has been on point. The newly single reality star seems to be living her best life, and she’s documenting it on social media.

On Friday, December 28, Larsa Pippen took to her Instagram account to share a brand new photo of herself sporting a little black dress.

In the sexy snapshot, Pippen puts on a busty show as she flaunts her hourglass figure in the form fitting frock. Larsa is seen wearing an off-the-shoulder mini dress, which shows off her ample cleavage.

She also showcases her long, lean legs as she dons a pair of thigh-high black velvet heeled boots. She wears no jewelry, but she does have some white polish on her fingernails, and a full face of make up, which includes a bronzed look, dark brows and lashes, and a nude lip.

Pippen has her long, caramel-colored hair parted down the middle and styled straight. The strands fall over her collarbone and down her back. In the background of the picture a wooden staircase is seen as Larsa runs her fingers through her hair.

In the caption of the photograph, the former Real Housewives of Miami star asks her followers if they are ready for 2019, revealing that she is completely ready for the new year.

As many fans already know, Larsa Pippen will spend 2019 as a single woman. The mother-of-four and her longtime husband, NBA legend Scottie Pippen, announced their split earlier this year after 21-years of marriage.

Since announcing their divorce in November, Larsa has been spotted hitting the town with her girlfriends. Pippen has many famous friends, including besties Kourtney and Kim Kardashian.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Larsa has also recently be seen partying with Paris Hilton, as the two women are both newly single. Pippen ending her long marriage, and Hilton ending her engagement to former fiance Chris Zylka. Paris made headlines when she revealed that she was going to keep the $2 million diamond ring that was given to her by Zylka.

Meanwhile, Larsa knows all too well about taking heat following the end of a relationship. Pippen was called out for allegedly cheating on her husband, Scottie Pippen, and even for being a gold digger following their divorce announcement.

Larsa was forced to speak out on the rumors of infidelity and money lust, and told fans that she loved Scottie very much, but that he was never there for her when she needed him. As for the money, she claims she couldn’t care less.

Fans can keep up with Larsa Pippen’s life by following her via Instagram.