Dance is making the move from Tywin Lannister to Prince Philip's favorite uncle, Lord Louis Mountbatten.

Though we still don’t have a date for the premiere of Season 3 of the hit Netflix series The Crown, we have gotten early glimpses of the new cast for the series, which has been entirely turned over since Season 2. While the series will, of course, get a new Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, it will also get a big name in the role of Lord Louis Mountbatten, the favorite uncle of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Express says that the role of Louis Mountbatten will be played by Charles Dance, who starred in the HBO series Game of Thrones as the villain, Tywin Lannister. Fans of the popular Netflix series about the rule of Queen Elizabeth II got their first glimpse of Dance in character, along with Josh O’Connor (The Durrells of Corfu) who plays Prince Charles as a young adult.

In the recent photos on the set at the University of Greenwich (which substitutes as the courtyard of Buckingham Palace), the two men shot a scene with Prince Charles in his navy uniform.

Lord Louis Mountbatten served as a mentor to Prince Philip, encouraging the courtship with then-Princess Elizabeth, and then had a similar relationship with Prince Charles.

Lord Mountbatten also gets involved in Prince Charles’ love life, and the current shoot has the prince involved with Camilla Parker-Bowles, played by Emerald Fennell from Call the Midwife.

As many royal followers know, Prince Charles dated Camilla for years before she married Andrew Parker-Bowles after the prince wouldn’t commit, and later married Lady Diana Spencer.

Charles Dance will play the role of Lord Mountbatten for the duration of his life. Mountbatten was assassinated in 1979 by the IRA at his home in the Republic of Ireland.

In addition to Charles Dance, actors Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter, Tobias Menzies, and Ben Daniels will join the cast in the main roles, replacing the original Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Princess Margaret and her husband Antony Armstrong-Jones.

Bonham Carter, who has starred in many hit films including the Merchant-Ivory movies, A Room With A View and Howard’s End, admitted she was nervous taking over for Vanessa Kirby, who played the younger sister of the queen in the first two seasons.

“I’m not sure which I’m more terrified about – doing justice to the real Princess Margaret or following in the shoes of Vanessa Kirby’s Princess Margaret. The only thing I can guarantee is that I’ll be shorter [than Vanessa].”