Watch Juventus Vs. UC Sampdoria Serie A Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Ronaldo Returns To Juve Starting XI

After he saved Juventus from dropping three points on Wednesday, Cristiano Ronaldo returns to a starting role against fifth-place Sampdoria.

Less than a week after Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was supposed to have played his last Serie A match of 2018, as the Inquisitr reported, the Italian champion’s €112 million — that is, $130 million in U.S. cash — summer transfer purchase is set to make his second appearance in four days, despite having played more minutes than any other Juve player so far this season, when the runaway league leaders face ambitious, fifth-place Sampdoria in a match that will live stream from Turin.

Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Central European Time at the 41,500-seat Juventus Stadium in Turin, Italy, on Saturday, December 28.

Ronaldo actually started Wednesday’s away match against Atalanta on the bench, with Coach Massimiliano “Max” Allegri intending to rest the five-time Balon D’or winner. But after a pair of goals by Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata put the ninth-place side ahead by a goal with just over a half-hour to play, Allegri gave in to temptation and inserted Ronaldo into the game. The move paid off, as Ronaldo tallied a 78th minute goal, his 12th of the season per Soccerway stats, to rescue a point for the leaders, who appear a lock to take their eighth consecutive Scudeto.

But even with Ronaldo back in the starting XI against Sampdoria on Saturday, the visitors’ manager Marco Giampaolo says his team is not intimidated, and has its “own Ronaldo” in 35-year-old striker Fabio Quagliarella, according to Calcio Mercato. Quagliarella has recorded 11 goals this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to the starting lineup for Juventus on Saturday. Tullio M. Puglia / Getty Images

