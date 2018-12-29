Bethenny Frankel Lashes Out At Hotel On Twitter After Company Fails To Refund Her Stay After Hospitalization

Bethenny Frankel isn't happy.

Bethenny Frankel lashed out at Rosewood Hotels on Twitter after the company refused to offer her a refund after she was unable to stay at their venue due to a medical emergency.

According to a December 28 report from People magazine, the Real Housewives of New York City cast member shared a tweet with her fans and followers, calling the hotel chain out for failing to do the right thing in regard to her recently booked stay.

“It was quite disappointing that @RosewoodHotels wouldn’t even issue a future credit when I had a medical 911 and had to cancel a room,” she wrote on Friday afternoon.

A short time later, the hotel chain responded to Frankel’s message with a post of their own in which they requested her contract information and vowed to address the issue.

“Dear Bethenny, Would you please send us a direct message with the best form of contact and additional details so we can ensure this is quickly addressed by our team? Thank you, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts,” their message read.

As fans have likely heard, Bethenny Frankel was hospitalized during a recent trip to Boston after she had a bad allergic reaction to fish. Following the incident, Frankel took to Twitter, where she told her online audience she nearly died and credited her boyfriend Paul Bernon, for saving her life.

Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon went public with their relationship a short time later on Instagram.

In the photo above, Bethenny Frankel and her new boyfriend Paul Bernon are seen enjoying one another’s company while attending a “healing retreat” in the Dominican Republic. As Real Housewives of New York City fans may have seen, Frankel and Bernon were first linked to one another in August of this year, just two months after Frankel tragically lost her former boyfriend, the late Dennis Shields, to a reported drug overdose.

Although it is unclear whether or not Bernon will appear alongside Frankel in the upcoming 11th season of The Real Housewives of New York City, it has been reported that Frankel will be seen discussing the death of her late boyfriend.

“It was something that was unavoidable to get on camera,” an insider told Radar Online earlier this week. “Jill asked her about Dennis and the camerasdefinitely catch Bethenny’s reaction to what went on surrounding his death and there were tears.”

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 will air on Bravo TV sometime next year.