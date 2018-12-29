Chevy Chase & Richard Dreyfuss Are Funny Together In Trailer For Netflix Comedy ‘The Last Laugh’

Legendary funnymen Chevy Chase and Richard Dreyfuss are starring in a new movie together and, if its newly released trailer is a good representation of the film, it is going to be both hilarious and heartwarming.

In The Last Laugh, viewers will see what happens after talent manager Al Hart (Chase) reunites with his very first client — Buddy Green (Dreyfuss), who quit the business 50 years prior to become a podiatrist — at a retirement home and the two decide to embark on one last cross-country comedy tour, according to the trailer Netflix uploaded to YouTube on Friday, December 28.

The movie — which will hit the streaming service on January 11 — co-stars Andie MacDowell (Cedar Cove), Kate Micucci (The Big Bang Theory), Lewis Black (The Daily Show), and Chris Parnell (Saturday Night Live).

“For me, The Last Laugh is about learning to let go of the past and embrace the present,” said the film’s writer and director, Grey Pritikin (Dummy), reported Deadline.

“It’s about rediscovering and remembering how to live. There is a grace in growing old and in letting go of the hustle and ambition, and embracing this new season in your life. I think people are happier at this point. It’s about letting go of the past and embracing the now.”

When shooting for The Last Laugh began in New Orleans in September of 2017, producer Rob Paris of Paris Film Inc. said that it was “not surprising a script as poignant and funny as this attracted such award-winning talent,” noted Variety.

Chase is most known for being one of the original cast members of Saturday Night Live when the show debuted on NBC in 1975. The 75-year-old also starred in funny films like Caddyshack , National Lampoon’s Vacation, Three Amigos, and Funny Farm, and was featured in the first four seasons of the NBC TV series Community from 2010 to 2013. In 2019’s animated Panda vs. Aliens, Chase voices the character King Karoth, and he will be seen in the upcoming feature films Federal Offense, The Ogilvy Fortune, and Overnight Visit.

Meanwhile, Dreyfuss is most recognized for his roles in American Graffiti, Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and What About Bob? He won a best actor Academy Award in 1978 for playing Elliot Garfield in The Goodbye Girl. The 71-year-old actor was recently seen portraying Bernie Madoff in the ABC miniseries Madoff, as Arlen Cox in the Fox miniseries Shots Fired, and as Candice Bergen’s online date George in the movie Book Club. Dreyfuss’ upcoming projects include Astronaut, Daughter of the Wolf, and Nate & Al.

The Last Laugh will premiere on Netflix on Friday, January 11.