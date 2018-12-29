Sandra Bullock Is Being Called ‘The Lady From Bird Box,’ And Her Fans Are Mad About It

Sandra Bullock has had a long and successful acting career and it looks like younger Netflix users have some catching up to do about her accomplishments. Us Weekly reports that some of these viewers have been referring to Bullock as “that lady from Bird Box,” which is the name of her latest movie. Fans of the Academy Award-winning actress are understandably annoyed by it.

One tweet compared Bullock’s appearance to Michael Jackson.

“The lady from bird box looks like MJ,” a Twitter user wrote alongside a side-by-side photo of the actress and the late King of Pop. The tweet currently has over 30,000 likes and over 8,000 retweets.

But fans of the actress weren’t about to take that lying down.

“Y’all better stop talking s—t on ‘that lady from Bird Box’ and learn her name,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “Sandra Bullock is THE actress from her generation and there is nothing you can say to prove me wrong smh.”

Another pointed out that Bullock has had several career-defining roles in award-winning movies.

“People are calling Sandra bullock ‘that lady from bird box’ like she didn’t save George Clooney’s a** in SPACE, revive then kill Nicole Kidman’s abusive ex, marry Ryan Reynolds just for a green card, save a runaway bus, AND adopt Michael other smh.”

But even though there are people who might not be familiar with Sandra Bullock’s filmography, Netflix claims that Bird Box is doing well with their subscribers.

Netflix wrote on Twitter that the film has been watched by more than 45 million accounts in the week since it was released. The streaming giant is known for being very secretive about its statistics but it also claimed that this was the most successful first-week performance of a Netflix original film in their company’s history.

“Took off my blindfold this morning to discover that 45,037,125 Netflix accounts have already watched Bird Box — best first 7 days ever for a Netflix film!” they wrote.

In Bird Box, Sandra Bullock plays a mom who is fighting to keep her children when a monstrous force starts killing people by showing them their deepest fears. She blindfolds her children and herself and leads them on a harrowing journey as she tries to keep them safe. Bullock’s character and her children even face a raging river with their blindfolds on as they try to escape. Bullock, who has a son and daughter, told Variety that she was able to channel her experiences as a mother into the character.

“Every Mom will look at this and go, ‘That river is my journey as a parent,'” Bullock said.