New Characters Will Enter Marvel Cinematic Universe Soon As Disney An Fox Merger Nears

The next phases of the MCU could end up looking very different.

The deal between Fox and The Walt Disney Company is going to be completed soon, and that means so much could end up happening that was never possible before. While Disney will acquire the majority of the movie and TV studio assets of 21st Century Fox, comic book fans are only looking at one thing. They are anticipating the inclusion of the X-Men, Deadpool, and Fantastic Four in the Marvel Cinematic Universe which is now said to possibly happen soon.

Disney ended up winning the bidding war for 21st Century Fox, and the deal is expected to fully close in the early part of 2019. There is talk that everything may be completed by the end of January, and that is when things may really start to heat up for the MCU.

As the conclusion of Phase 3 of the MCU approaches with Avengers: Endgame coming out in April, things are getting even more interesting. While the landscape of the MCU could drastically change with the events of Endgame, the acquisition of Fox will make things look incredibly different.

Fox has always had the film rights to certain Marvel characters and it always stopped Disney and Marvel Studios from putting them on the big screen. Once all of the characters are under the Disney umbrella, though, interactions between characters such as Wolverine and Captain America may become a reality.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently spoke with Variety about the MCU and the success they’ve had in the first 10 years. Along with that, Feige was asked about The Walt Disney Company acquiring 21st Century Fox and what that may mean for the Marvel universe on screen.

Feige says that there isn’t an exact date, but he’s of the belief that very soon, fans will have the comic book world come to life that they’ve wanted for years.

“We’ve been told it’s looking very, very good and could happen in the first six months of next year. The notion of the characters coming back is great. It’s nice when a company that created all these characters can have access to all those characters. It’s unusual not to. But in terms of actually thinking about it and actually planning things, we haven’t started that yet.”

Some people don’t believe that The Walt Disney Company acquiring 21st Century Fox is the greatest idea, but it does have some advantages. Most notably, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will now be able to incorporate characters that should have been interacting long ago. While it may still be six months to a year until it finally happens, the X-Men and others are finally heading into theaters under the banner of the MCU.