Mollie Tibbetts’ Mother Reveals Gruesome Details Of Daughter’s Death, Calling It ‘Horrific’

This past summer, the disappearance of Mollie Tibbetts captured the nation.

For weeks, countless officers and volunteers searched for the missing University of Iowa student, hoping that she would be found alive. But unfortunately, the story ended up having a sad ending when Tibbetts was found dead in the middle of a cornfield.

Now, Tibbetts’ mother, Laura Calderwood, is opening up to the Washington Post and sharing the heartbreaking details of her daughter’s murder. Calderwood tells the publication that multiple stab wounds were what killed her daughter. Not only was she stabbed in the chest multiple times, but she was also stabbed in the skull, according to her mother.

“Mollie’s death was horrific,” she says.

And since her daughter’s tragic death, Mollie’s mother also revealed that she has taken in the 17-year-old son of Mexican immigrants who allegedly knew Cristhian Bahena Rivera, the man who is accused of murdering Mollie. Ulises Felix of Mexico is now living with Laura after his mother and father decided to leave the Brooklyn, Iowa, area and head to Illinois.

Calderwood decided to take Ulises in and let him stay in the spare bedroom in her home in part because Trump tried to use Mollie’s death as a way to keep immigrants out of the United States. Cristhian Bahena Rivera is from Mexico, but was working in Iowa at the time of Mollie’s death. But even though her daughter was murdered by an immigrant, Calderwood wanted to stand up for what she believes in and take in Ulises.

The mother of Mollie Tibbetts has taken in the son of Mexican immigrants who worked with her daughter's accused killer, according to a Washington Post report. https://t.co/YOGS50Fiyz — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) December 28, 2018

The author of the article describes Mollie’s mother as a “lifelong liberal who didn’t abandon her politics” after the president used Tibbetts’ death to push for stronger immigration policies.

Mollie’s story first made headlines back in July when she went missing after going for a jog. She was staying at her boyfriend’s house and watching his dog, but after she went for her usual nightly run, she failed to return to the home. Mollie was reported missing and after that, a nationwide search ensued.

As the Inquisitr previously shared, Rivera eventually ended the search when he led authorities to Tibbetts’ body after he confessed that he saw her when she was jogging and decided to pursue her. He says that at one point, he blacked out but remembers leaving Mollie’s body in a field and covering them with corn leaves.

In September, Rivera entered a plea of not guilty and will next appear in court at trial date of April 16 in Poweshiek County District Court. Rivera has remained in custody following the arraignment under a $5 million cash-only bond.