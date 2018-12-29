‘The Conners’ Michael Fishman Posts Photo Of Happy Family Breakfast With Wife & Kids Amid Divorce Announcement

The 37-year-old actor is all smiles as he shares a meal with his soon-to-be ex-wife and their two teens.

Michael Fishman has had a roller coaster of a year, but at least he’ll be ringing in the new year on an amicable note with his ex. On the heels of the news that Fishman and his wife of 19 years have decided to end their marriage, The Conners star posted a pic of the soon-to-be exes enjoying a family meal at a diner with their two kids. Fishman, 37, captioned the happy photo “Family breakfast.”

Michael Fishman and his wife Jennifer Briner tied the knot on his birthday in 1999 when Michael was just 18-years-old. The couple went on to have two children together, 16-year-old Isabella and 18-year-old Aaron. As previously shared by the Inquisitr, Fishman’s wife filed for legal separation from her famous husband earlier this week, citing irreconcilable differences, but it’s clear by the actor’s new photo that things are very amicable between them.

TMZ notes that Fishman and his wife have been in the process of splitting amicably since June 2017, but things were delayed due to the production schedule of Fishman’s former ABC sitcom, Roseanne. Fishman told TMZ the decision to split with Jennifer was indeed an amicable one and the couple even went to court to file the separation documents together.

You can see Michael Fishman’s happy family breakfast photo below.

Michael Fishman has long talked about the importance of family meals, and it sounds like he plans to keep up the ritual even after his divorce. In an interview earlier this year with the website DadofDivas.com, Fishman also revealed that, when his kids were younger, his wife would drive them to wherever he was working so they could share a meal together as a family during his dinner break.

“Some nights we eat dinner at 10 PM just to be together,” Fishman added. “We unplug, turn of distraction, and we never complain about the food. We all cook, my wife does the majority, but we agree not to lie about liking it, but value the other person’s time, effort, and kindness.”

Michael Fishman has been acting since he was a young child. He is best known for playing Roseanne Barr’s TV son, DJ Conner, on the long-running 1980s/’90s sitcom Roseanne, a role he debuted in 1988 when he was just 6-years-old. In addition to his pending divorce, Michael Fishman’s tumultuous 2018 has included the reboot of Roseanne, the sudden cancellation of Roseanne, and the debut of The Conners spinoff.