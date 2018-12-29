‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Makes Threats Against Neighbor And It’s Caught On Video

Jenelle Evans’ husband can’t stay out of the headlines.

After being charged for illegally towing the truck of another man, the former Teen Mom 2 star member is making headlines once again after making threats against his neighbor.

On December 28, Radar Online revealed Eason recently shared a video of himself threatening his neighbor for allegedly dumping deer carcasses on his North Carolina property.

“No, no, no, tell me one more time, whose land you think this is?” Eason asked in the video, which was uploaded to YouTube.

“I thought it was the other people’s,” the man replied.

Although the man didn’t appear to want to fight with Eason and even offered to clean up the deer carcass, Eason wasn’t having it and screamed back at him.

“All the other deers you dropped here on my property… my dogs dragged it up there!” Eason yelled.

In response, the man insisted he had dropped a deer on Eason’s property just once. Unfortunately, that didn’t stop Eason from completely losing it.

“No it’s not!” he screamed. “We’ll find out when the arden comes to your house. I really appreciate you doing this, scaring all the deer off in the whole area f**king up my hunting. This is my mother f**king property!”

Again, the man apologized, but still, Eason was furious.

“No! You gonna be sorry! You ain’t sorry yet!” he said.

Then, as he drove away, he demanded, “Clean that s**t up!”

While Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, has been continuing to act out in the months since being fired by MTV, Evans recently made it clear on Twitter that she would remain at his side and continue to support him, despite his odd antics.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are no longer seen alongside one another on Teen Mom 2 after MTV chose to cut ties with Eason due to a series of homophobic messages shared on his since-deleted Twitter page.

Evans and Eason have faced ongoing rumors regarding a potentially impending divorce, mainly due to the fact that Eason has been acting erratically. However, despite those reports, the couple has maintained a united front as they continue to raise their blended family, which includes five kids.

Evans and Eason share one daughter, Ensley Jolie, and the couple also shares two older children with former partners, including Evans’ son Jace, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis.

Teen Mom 2 Season 9 will air on MTV sometime next year.