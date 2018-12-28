Busty Instagram Bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Her Bodacious Assets As She Hits The Friendly Skies

Instagram model and influencer Anastasiya Kvitko, dubbed the “Russian Kim Kardashian,” has been on the go quite a bit lately and she never fails to keep her followers filled in on her antics. The Russian native moved to Miami when she initially hit the United States, but has since set down roots in Los Angeles. Based on the last couple of weeks worth of her social media posts, it looks like the buxom beauty spent a few days in Aspen, Colorado, and is now headed to Miami again.

It looks as if Anastasiya Kvitko really enjoyed her time in Aspen. A few days before Christmas, she posted one shot to her Instagram page showing her standing in a snakeskin-print one-piece bathing suit along with a fur jacket and winter hat. She was standing on a balcony with the Colorado mountains behind her in the distance and she struck a sultry pose.

Kvitko noted that this was a PrettyLittleThing bathing suit, one of her favorite brands. It was cut high to show off her hips and was quite low-cut in the chest to allow Anastasiya to flaunt her ample assets. This post was a popular one, bringing in more than 228,000 likes. However, a brief video clip that Kvitko shared featuring the same outfit really made her fans go crazy.

The video of Kvitko showed her from the back, shaking her extremely voluptuous booty as she held the fur coat down under her backside. The clip quickly racked up more than 1.5 million views and almost 5,000 comments. While Anastasiya has never commented specifically on buzz that she’s surgically enhanced her breasts and derriere, it’s fairly widely believed that she indeed had some plastic surgery on both areas at some point.

Another popular recent post of Anastasiya’s show her in a gorgeous cabin in Aspen flaunting her figure in her favorite Fendi boots and a revealing PrettyLittleThing top, along with a tight pair of denim jeans. Kvitko is nearly spilling out of the top and more than 270,000 people showed their appreciation for the curves she flaunted in this shot.

Kvitko went braless in a knitted white sweater while on the balcony in Aspen, adding black leggings and some Gucci accessories to the look, and she looked fabulous in a post where she wished everybody a Merry Christmas. Anastasiya was fairly covered up in that particular photo, but more than 200,000 of her millions of followers showed their love for the well wishes and the look.

As of Friday evening, Anastasiya Kvito was boarding another plane and noted that she was off to Miami. The “Russian Kim Kardashian” will surely be sharing plenty of updates during her time in Florida and there is little doubt that these will include some sexy shots that showcase the Instagram model’s extreme hourglass figure, probably with a bikini or two involved.