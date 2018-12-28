Katy Perry Shows Off Bikini Body On Tropical Getaway With Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and beau Orlando Bloom appear to be having a great time on their recent getaway.

Photos published by E! Online show the couple enjoying a little rest and relaxation in Hawaii. The normally busy pair traded in their work for some play this week and it looks as though they could not be happier. In the photos that were published by the news outlet, Perry looks fit and amazing in high-waisted blue bikini bottoms paired with a matching bandeau bikini top.

One of the photos shows Perry with a pair of flippers and goggles in her hand as she and Bloom appear to have just gone scuba diving. Bloom also looks fit in his own right in a pair or red swim trunks and no shirt. Along with a pair of flippers in his hand, Bloom can also be seen rocking a nice silver watch in some of the photos.

A source close to the pair dishes that the couple rented a home on the Hawaiian island of Kauai with some of their family members just before Christmas. The group includes Bloom’s son Flynn, whom he shares with his ex, Miranda Kerr. The source also shared that the couple appeared to be totally in love during the trip and enjoyed their time away.

“They have been on the island together several times and love coming back. They know their way around and always visit their favorite spots.”

All the Details on Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s Holiday Hawaiian Getaway https://t.co/GxQsSTzYLS pic.twitter.com/XjYjzDJVLO — Andaz TV (@andaz_tv) December 28, 2018

Though the couple have yet to post any photos together on either of their social media accounts, Bloom has posted one photo from the trip so far. In the image, the couple’s dogs, Nugget and Mighty, pose for a photo. One pooch wears a brown Hawaiian top with a leaf-patterned bottom and a lei while the other pooch sports a colorful button-up shirt.

In just a few hours of the post going live, the image has already earned Bloom a lot of attention from his 2 million-plus followers with over 68,000 likes in addition to 600-plus comments. Some fans chimed in to gush over how cute the pups are while a few others took to the post to wish Bloom a happy vacation.

“The best couple in the animal world,” one fan commented.

“I think you missed your calling as a photographer.”

“Awww! Mighty and Nugget look like they are really enjoying their trip! Hugs,” another wrote.

Hopefully by the end of their amazing vacation, Katy or Orlando will surprise fans with at least one photo together.