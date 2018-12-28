Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth ‘Aren’t In A Rush’ To Start A Family, Source Says

First comes love, then comes marriage, but a baby carriage will probably be a bit further down the line for newlyweds Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, People is reporting. The two finally tied the knot in a low-key ceremony on December 23, nearly a decade after meeting on the set of the romantic film The Last Song. The two began dating in 2009 before becoming engaged in 2012. The two briefly broke up in 2013 but reunited in 2015, and were officially back together by the summer of 2016. Just like the journey to their walk down the aisle, Cyrus and Hemsworth plan on taking their time when it comes to having children.

“They both love kids, but they’re not in a rush to start a family,” said a source.

In the meantime, the two will get plenty of parenting practice with their niece and nephews. The couple serve as aunt and uncle to Chris Hemsworth’s kids. Chris has a 6-year-old daughter named India and twin 4-year-old boys named Tristan and Sasha. Chris’ wife, actress Elsa Pataky, gushed about Cyrus’ interacting with her children.

“We love it because she’s just so creative,” Pataky said earlier this year. “So any moment, on any circumstance, she actually just writes a song, so we love her, and having her around is fun. She’s amazing and my kids love her, and she has an amazing voice.”

For now, it looks like Cyrus and Hemsworth are content to be childless as they enjoy their new married life. Cyrus confirmed the wedding on Wednesday, December 26, by uploading sweet pictures of her and Hemsworth from the special day. Cyrus looked stunning in a floor-length Vivienne Westwood gown, and she also shared a snap of a gorgeous alter surrounded by roses and baby’s breath.

While the ceremony seemed beautiful, it was also simple as it was held in the backyard of the couple’s home in Franklin, Tennessee. This location is their home base ever since their shared home in Malibu was burned down in the California wildfires. Even if their Malibu house was still standing, they may have still decided to tie the knot in Tennessee anyways. According to a source, Cyrus appreciated having the ceremony there.

“They always wanted a small, private celebration with family and close friends and that’s what they got. Miley seems ecstatic,” said the source. “Miley loves her Tennessee home and was very happy about having the ceremony there.”