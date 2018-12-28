Fans Are Thrilled John Cena Is Returning To WWE On New Year’s Day

With a new hair cut and a new movie, John Cena is excited to kick off 2019 in the ring.

Just in time for the holidays, WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon dressed up in a red velvet and white fur-trimmed Santa Claus costume and delivered a much anticipated gift to John Cena fans.

The longtime wrestler is scheduled to return to WWE programming on New Year’s Day. He’ll be appearing on WWE Raw and SmackDown, once two of television’s top rated shows, MSN News disclosed.

WWE shared the video on Twitter the week before John’s triumphant return to the ring.

“VinceMcMahon, oh…er… #SantaClaus, has a few AMAZING announcements to make on #Raw!” the tweet said.

“Santa Claus has presents for all you little boys and girls. Matter of fact, the greatest of all time, John Cena, is back,” McMahon revealed in the video. “He’s back on Raw, he’s back on SmackDown.”

According to the WWE’s official website, John will appear on the New Year’s Day edition of SmackDown Live. It seems that such an appearance from a star as big as John will breathe new life into the two shows whose viewership has been dwindling.

After the big announcement was made, the 16-time WWE world champion took off for Madison Square Garden where he showed off his hair for WWE Live.

Many WWE fans were thrilled when they heard the big news, including Amber Connolly.

“@JohnCena comeback to the @WWE for the holiday tour was a fantastic idea,” one user tweeted. “He’s killing it in the ring and his new hair is everything. Love it, Love him!!”

“Thank you so much for bringing back John Cena,” Alexa Pongracz tweeted.

But one Twitter user, @KHoltz28, wasn’t as happy as the rest.

“Bringing John Cena back is going in the wrong direction,” the tweet read.

When John jumpstarted his acting career, his wrestling stint was pushed to the backburner. He’s currently starring in the latest Transformers movie Bumblebee in theaters now. He has 72 credits to his name, including three movies that are in various stages of production and are scheduled to be released in 2019 and 2020. He voiced the character of Baron Draxum in the televised series Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and that of Robo in Dallas & Robo. He appeared on the WWE 2K19 video game, had a role in the movie Blockers, voiced Ferdinand the bull in the movie Ferdinand, played a scary dad in Daddy’s Home Two among many other movies and shows to his name.