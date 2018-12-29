Kanye West Surprises Kim Kardashian With Lavish Christmas Gift, Buys $14 Million Condo In Miami

Kanye West spares no expense when it comes to his wife, Kim Kardashian, and his Christmas gift to her was no different. According to Hollywood Life, Kanye recently surprised Kim with the purchase of a lavish, luxury condo in Miami. It’s been reported that the Yeezus rapper’s new pricey pad is located in the extravagant 18-story Faena House complex in Miami Beach. Several reports have also offered details about the new condo. The property, which was reportedly listed last year for $15.5 million, has four bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. The unit is approximately 4,700 square feet with a beautiful wraparound terrace.

The luxurious building also comes with a number of amenities including “a pool, gym and a spa,” according to E! News. An insider has also shared details about the condo purchase, admitting Kim Kardashian hadn’t seen the condo until after Kanye sealed the deal.

“Kanye completely surprised her for Christmas with the gift,” an insider told the publication. “Kim and Kanye did not view the condo together and they have not been looking. She has also never seen the condo.”

The latest news about Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s new Miami condo comes just days after the famous couple celebrated the Christmas holiday at their home. Since it’s always been a Kardashian-Jenner tradition to celebrate the holiday at Kris Jenner’s home, this year was relatively special because Kim and Kanye hosted the holiday festivities at their home.

“So this year is the first year ever that Kanye and I are having our Christmas Eve party at our house,” Kim recently told E!.

Days before Christmas, the Kardashians also debuted photos for their annual Christmas card. Fans quickly noticed the distinct difference about this year’s card, as Kanye West and the rest of the family was not featured. This year, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kylie, and all of their children smiled for the camera. Kim posted the new Christmas photos explaining why the entire family wasn’t included.

“This year we waited until the last minute to do a card. Schedules we’re changing, my husband was in and out of town. But The day of this card last minute realized we were all together so we had all of our kids come meet us. Kendall and my mom rushed to a meeting after this shoot so this is what we have!” she explained.

The adorable photos quickly went viral on social media. It is unclear if the new Christmas condo will lead to changes in Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s family holiday traditions, but most fans agree it’s a great way to start the new year off.