Mike Tyson Set To Host Cannabis-Themed Music Festival In February

The former professional boxer will host 'The Kind Music Festival' at his 420-acre Tyson Ranch Resort.

California is known for a lot of stuff, but one thing the state does really well is music festivals. Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson is looking to toss his hat into the music festival ring as he’s slated to host his own festival in February 2019.

The event, which is called The Kind Music Festival, will be a pop-up style festival that’s open to all ages. It will be all about embracing the state’s cannabis regulation.

The Kind Music Festival will take place on February 23 at the Tyson Ranch Resort. Conveniently for the theme of the event, Tyson happens to own 420 acres. The resort is an entertainment complex in the works in Desert Hot Springs, California.

According to a press release posted by Consequences of Sound, the event will have “the distinction of being the first-ever all-ages music festival that embraces California’s updated cannabis regulations and offering alcoholic consumption to those 21+.”

While the event will be cannabis-themed, there won’t actually be any marijuana or cannabis products on sale during the festival, as the laws won’t allow that just yet.

“However, in accordance with the 2019 laws, there will be no sales of cannabis products at the festival,” the press release reads.

On the matter of consuming marijuana at the event, the Kind Music Festival website says, “Kmf salutes California’s progressive stance on cannabis and its updated recreational/medical laws that go into effect on January 1, 2019.”

As of this writing, the music lineup hasn’t been revealed. However, the full list of articles will be announced on Wednesday, January 2, so would-be attendees won’t need to wait too long to find out who they’ll get to see performing at Mike Tyson’s upcoming festival.

Additionally, tickets for the event aren’t on sale just yet, but they’re scheduled to be available the day after the artist lineup is announced. To be precise, they’ll be available on Thursday, January 3, at 9:00 a.m PT. The company behind the event didn’t release any capacity information, so it’s difficult to know if the event will sell out.

Outside of the music, the festival will also feature food trucks, obstacle courses, inflatable rides, mazes, and a “Chillville” with 100 specialty bean bags for attendees to hang out on.

For the early birds, the pre-sale link is OUT NOW! https://t.co/dQrFNLGmq5 pic.twitter.com/Q6wNbpQC9i — Kind Festival (@kindmusicfest) December 27, 2018

In addition to being a place for concerts and festivals, the Tyson Ranch Resort is touted as a luxury glamping (glamorous camping) resort and cannabis research & design facility.

A portion of the proceeds from the Kind Music Festival will go to Standing United, which aids those struggling with drug addiction and homelessness.