Debbie Reynolds’ Friend Claims The Late Actress Predicted The Death Of Her Daughter, Carrie Fisher

Reynolds had a feeling her daughter was going to die after a spooky experience.

It’s clear that legendary actress Debbie Reynolds and her daughter, Carrie Fisher, had a connection that was almost spooky, People is reporting. Fisher suddenly passed away from a heart attack while on a plane at the age of 60 on December 27, 2016. Reynolds died at the age of 84 on December 28 — the very next day. The world losing both beloved women at once was a shock to many, and now Reynolds’ friend, Sue Cameron, says the actress saw her daughter’s death coming.

“I made it a point to go over every three weeks to see Debbie, and on that last day that I saw her, on Dec. 21, she told me she had had a vision the night before,” Cameron recounted. “She called it an ‘experience with death.'”

Cameron says Reynolds described to her a “weighty cloud” that went over her as she lay in bed. She felt that it was “death.” The cloud moved, however, only to settle “over the exact spot where Carrie always sat on Debbie’s bed.” Cameron says Reynolds was never afraid of death happening to her, but was terrified at the possibility of losing her daughter. When Reynolds saw Fisher for what would end up being the last time, she knew it.

“The day Carrie got on the plane from London, Debbie told her assistant and caretaker … that she did not believe Carrie was coming home,” Cameron recalled. “She did not say ‘Carrie is going to die today,’ but she said ‘Carrie is not coming home.'”

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher in 1972. Dove/Evening Standard / Getty Images

Cameron’s friendship with Reynolds dates all the way back to the ’70s when Cameron interviewed her for an article in the Hollywood Reporter. Reynolds insisted on teaching Cameron the ins and outs of Hollywood and even bought her plane tickets so Cameron could travel with her. According to Reynolds, Cameron would not be able to write about Hollywood stars properly unless she really saw what their lives were like.

Cameron certainly did get the behind-the-scenes look at what those in the spotlight go through. She once even saw Reynolds tap dance with three broken toes. While the two had a close connection, nothing could compare to the relationship Reynolds had with her daughter, which ran so deep that many speculate Reynolds died just so she could be with Fisher again.

“I would almost call it pre-ordained,” Cameron said of the relationship between Reynolds and Fisher. “It was as if they had arrived here from another universe and they were supposed to play this out. They were bonded and almost locked together.”