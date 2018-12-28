Barbara Palvin Flaunts Killer Curves In New Victoria’s Secret Lingerie On Instagram

The Hungarian beauty modeled three new styles from the popular lingerie brand in her latest social media post.

Victoria’s Secret model Barbara Palvin rocked some amazing pieces from the brand during its annual fashion show last month, and was able to slip into some more before the year came to an end, modeling some new designs from the popular lingerie line that she shared on social media this week.

On Friday, December 28, Barbara treated her 10 million followers on Instagram to a peek at three new styles from Victoria’s Secret’s latest collection, each of which did nothing but favors for the Hungarian bombshell.

In the first of three sexy photos from her latest post, Barbara was photographed from the waste up and rocked a black and white striped wireless bra that appeared to be the brand’s “Perfect Comfort Push-Up” style with straps that had the lingerie brand’s name printed on it. The piece certainly lived up to its name, accentuating the model’s full chest and enviable waist.

The model turned up the heat in the next photo in the series in which she wore a white bralette that featured a low scoop neckline, showing off an ample amount of cleavage for her followers as she tugged at one of the bra straps. She paired the sexy piece with a black pair of high rise panties that had the brand’s logo written in white lettering across it.

Barbara saved the most risque piece of lingerie for the last photo, in which she donned a barely-there lace body suit that featured a cutout design and thick black strap the again accentuated her tiny waste. Its plunging neckline put on a busty display for her social media following, and the high leg style of the bottom half of the piece showcased her toned legs.

In each of the three photos, Barbara wore her brunette hair down and sported a simple makeup look featuring a pink lip.

Barbara’s followers clearly enjoyed her preview of the brand’s new styles, as they gave the set of sexy photos over 600,000 likes within just four hours of going live, and over 3,500 comments admiring her amazing body.

The brunette bombshell has certainly been busy during the last months of 2018, as she took to the catwalk in New York in November for the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and shortly after jetted off to Costa Rica for her photo shoot for the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Most recently, Barbara rocked the cover pages of Issue magazine’s latest release, which named her a style icon.