This tiny tool helps people detect when their drink has been spiked.

Undercover Colors, the company who makes the new date rape drug detector says that the holidays are the “most vulnerable time of the year” for sexual assault. The product, SipChip™, helps people who are out socializing to reduce the incidence of “drug-facilitated rape” by detecting chemicals placed in drinks.

Business Wire says that SipChip, the detection device, is small enough as not to be detected, yet it works in under thirty seconds, detecting more chemicals than any other product on the market.

Barbara Cook, CEO of Undercover Colors explains that putting something into someone’s drink without their knowledge and consent is always considered criminal activity.

“To drug someone’s drink without their knowledge is a crime, yet it continues to happen to all genders. At Undercover Colors, we believe that knowledge is power, and we created SipChip™ to give people the power to test their own drinks – to determine if the drink is safe or should be thrown out. Our test detects far more drugs than anything else out there. By giving SipChip™ its own name, we minimize potential confusion with less comprehensive devices while making it easier for people to find the right device – and tell others about it. We want people to join our movement and tell their friends about SipChip™ too as we all work together to end Drug Facilitated Sexual Assault for good!”

While Cook admits that the chip doesn’t solve the issue of sexual assault, it helps people make informed decisions when in doubt. She adds that it only takes a few seconds for someone to drug your drink, which is just about as much time as it would take you to turn to say hello.

The SipChip medallion can attach to your phone, your keychain, or your wallet, and can alert you to the presence of foreign chemicals quickly enough for someone to call the police, or for you to seek medical attention. The technology is similar to common pregnancy tests, as it will show one line if it detects the presence of drugs or other chemicals, and two if it doesn’t.

The company, Undercover Colors has partnered with two major organizations fighting sexual assault, It’s On Us and RAINN. It’s On Us is a nonprofit organization that was created to combat campus sexual assault by engaging young men and changing campus culture and also providing bystander education to prevent sexual assault.

RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) is the country’s largest sexual assault organization with a 24-hour helpline to aid victims of abuse and violence.