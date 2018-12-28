Are Amber Portwood And Andrew Glennon Getting Married? He ‘Absolutely’ Wants To Settle Down As A Family

Andrew Glennon spoke of his future with Amber Portwood during the 'Teen Mom OG' reunion.

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon will likely be getting married soon.

According to a clip shared by OK! Magazine on December 28 of the Teen Mom OG reunion special, Dr. Drew Pinsky confronted the couple about their future plans and making an awkward joke, Glennon confirmed his end goal was to settle down with his family and marry Portwood.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Glennon told Dr. Pinsky after being asked if he wanted to get married.

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon embarked on a whirlwind relationship last summer after meeting one another during production on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, where Glennon was attempting to make amends with her ex-fiance, Matt Baier. Then, just weeks later, during a trip to Hawaii, Portwood learned she was expecting.

Because Portwood and Glennon got so serious so quickly after the end of Portwood’s relationship with Baier, many of her fans and followers flooded her with criticism and accused her of being co-dependent. Luckily, while the start of her relationship may not have been ideal, things appear to have worked out well for Portwood and her boyfriend.

Also during the Teen Mom OG reunion, Portwood’s boyfriend was asked about becoming a father and right away, he revealed it was even better than he imagined. He then captured some “awws” from the audience as he teared up while discussing his son James.

Below is an adorable photo of Andrew Glennon and his son shared by Amber Portwood earlier this year.

In June, Amber Portwood gushed over the way in which Andrew Glennon has easily transitioned from a single guy living in Los Angeles to a stellar father living at her home in Indiana.

“He is such an amazing man and loves taking care of James,” Portwood told Us Weekly magazine. “He was afraid of postpartum depression, so he’s always checking up on me. He just wants to make sure I’m loved. It’s almost perfect.”

Portwood then admitted that she wasn’t in the best place when she welcomed her first child, daughter Leah, as a teen.

“I was clueless,” she recalled. “I didn’t want to ask questions because I didn’t want to sound young or stupid … This is a chance for me to really show what kind of mother I am.”

“Before, I wasn’t mature nor was the relationship right,” she added. “I want to make sure I don’t fall into old patterns and get into a depressed state. I have to take care of myself. Healthy mommy, healthy baby.”

To see more of Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.