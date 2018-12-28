Democrats Posting Job Openings For Legal Experts As Investigations Of Donald Trump Set To Begin In January

Democrats will take control of the House of Representatives in a matter of days, and they are already getting ready for multiple in-depth investigations of Donald Trump’s finances and scandals.

As the Independent reported, the House Judiciary Committee has already posted job listings for legislative counsels with experience in a number of areas, including criminal law, immigration law, constitutional law, intellectual property law, and commercial and administrative law. As the report noted, this indicates that Democrats are planning wide-ranging investigations into the accusations of financial crimes pertaining to the president, including tax evasion.

Democrats on a number of Congressional panels had accused the Republicans in control of purposely ignoring accusations of wrongdoing against Trump, including bringing a premature end to the Russia investigation from the House Intelligence Committee and a declaration that they had found no evidence that Trump colluded with Russia. Democrats said there were many witnesses they had still planned on calling, and could still do so when they take control in January.

Democrats have said that there are a number of experts willing to help with the investigations.

“We’re being deluged with resumes, really impressive resumes,” Representative Adam Schiff of California — the incoming chairman of the House Intelligence Committee — told CNN (via the Independent). “There will be no shortage of good candidates. The difficulty will be choosing among them.”

Adam Schiff said his panel would resume investigating a number of areas related to Trump, and that he would ensure that the final Russia report would be made public. Schiff said he anticipates that the White House will try to keep the report from being released, especially if the allegations are damaging to Trump or his inner circle.

Schiff said there may be some parts that need to be redacted for national security purposes, but believes the larger report needs to see the light of day.

“I’m prepared to make sure we do everything possible so that the public has the advantage of as much of the information as it can,” Schiff said in an appearance on CNN‘s State of the Union.

Schiff had also indicated his panel would look into a number of other allegations against Donald Trump.

Donald Trump has said that if Robert Mueller tried to investigate the Trump family’s business dealings he would be crossing a “red line.” @RepAdamSchiff plans to obliterate that line: https://t.co/ZEQvllUMB1 pic.twitter.com/Ec7CasKS1P — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) December 28, 2018

The investigations into Donald Trump are expected to start as soon as the new members of Congress are sworn in on January 3. They also plan to pass legislation to reopen the government after it shut down amid Trump’s demand for border wall funding.