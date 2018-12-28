Ariana Grande Backs Out Of NYE Gig In Las Vegas, Citing Health Reasons

Ariana Grande will not be performing in Las Vegas this weekend after all. According to a report published by Page Six, the “Thank U, Next” singer was forced to cancel the gig because she has bronchitis.

“Due to unforeseeable health reasons, Ariana Grande has canceled her show at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 29,” the statement to Page Six said. “Guests are able to receive a full refund on tickets through their specified point of purchase. A rescheduled date has not yet been determined at this time.”

TMZ reports that the venue holds over 3,000 seats and that the tickets were priced at $1,000 each on the resale market.

Ariana Grande has had a rough 2018, due to several upheavals in her personal life. Earlier this year, she broke up with ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, and he died from an overdose in September. There have been rumors that her grief caused the cancellation of her wedding to comedian and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. But even though they broke up, their relationship drama still made news.

After a heated Twitter exchange between Grande, Kanye West, and Davidson, the comedian penned a cryptic post which led many to believe that he was suicidal. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Ariana attempted to go to NBC’s 30 Rock building, where SNL is taped, to see her former flame. But he reportedly refused to see her.

Despite her share of personal struggles, she’s had some high points career wise. She released her album, Sweetener. Her song, “Thank U, Next” became her first to reach the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 100. She was also named Billboard’s Woman Of The Year. During her acceptance speech, she called 2018, the best year of her career and the worst of her life.

“I’m not saying that for sympathy,” she said. “I’m just saying that because I think a lot of people would look at someone in my position right now…and think, ‘She’s really got her s— together,’ Ya know? Like, ‘She’s really on it.’ Like, ‘She’s got it all.'”

She went on to add that she’s going through a very conflicting time and that she’s not entirely sure what the future holds for her.

“I look forward to hopefully learning to give some of the love and forgiveness that I’ve given away so frivolously and easily to men in the past to myself hopefully this year,” she added to cheers from the audience.