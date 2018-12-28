‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell May Be Induced At 37 Weeks, Will Her Baby Girl Arrive Premature?

Could Catelynn Lowell have her baby before the year's end?

Catelynn Lowell may give birth to her third child sooner rather than later.

According to a new report, the Teen Mom OG star recently shared a troublesome post on her Instagram page in which she was seen asking fans if anyone had been induced at 37 weeks pregnant.

Luckily, if Lowell is currently 37 weeks pregnant, her daughter will not be considered premature. As some may know, premature babies are those who are born more than three weeks prior to their due date.

On December 28, In Touch Weekly shared a photo shared by Lowell this week in which the reality star polled her fans and followers about whether they’d been induced three weeks before their due date. Although Lowell didn’t reveal any further details in regard to her potential early birth, she did concern her fans when she included the symbols “?!?” in her post.

Because of her seemingly urgent post, some have grown concerned for Lowell and her baby, especially considering the recent stress she appears to be under.

As fans of Teen Mom OG have seen in recent weeks, Lowell’s husband, Tyler Baltierra, requested a separation from her after she conceived their third child and because of that, they’ve been living a much different lifestyle than they’ve had in past years.

Despite their separation, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have continued to spend time with one another over the past several weeks and recently vacationed in Florida with their young daughter, 3-year-old Novalee Reign.

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have been faced with tons of backlash online due to their separation, many from fans who don’t understand why they would choose to do so during a time when they are expecting a child. They’ve also been faced with rumors of an impending divorce, which both of them have denied.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Lowell fought back against the rumors.

“‘YES we are having a 30 day reflection time. NO we are not getting a divorce! YES I know what I put him and nova through when I left for treatment,” she said, according to the Daily Mail. “He was AMAZING and supported me through the whole time! I also knew I had to go so I wouldn’t commit SUICIDE! I am supporting what he wants now,’ she added. ‘We love each other and ALWAYS WILL!”

To see more of Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.