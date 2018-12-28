Kristin Cavallari Flaunts Curvy Backside In Skimpy Bikini

Kristin Cavallari is showing off her bikini body on social media. The former Laguna Beach star is relaxing on the beach following the Christmas holiday, and she’s not shy about putting her famous curves on display.

On Thursday, Dec. 27, Kristin Cavallari took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself wearing a skimpy bikini while lounging in the pool.

In the sexy snapshot, Cavallari is seen sporting a tiny white bikini with thin black stripes. The bottoms tied on the side, and showcased Kristin’s curvy backside. Meanwhile, the top was a classic triangle shape, and flaunted the reality star’s ample cleavage.

The Very Cavallari star also wore a large pendant around her neck, which comes from her Uncommon James jewelry line. She also donned a pair of oversize, dark sunglasses to shield her eyes from the rays. Kristin’s blonde hair was pulled back into a ponytail, and her toned abs and tiny waist are on full display.

Cavallari also sits in the middle of a giant pink swan floating device as she strikes a sexy pose for the camera. In the caption, Kristin simply posted a sun emoji.

Kristin hasn’t revealed where she is, but has posted a few photos from her trip. The first photograph was that of a beautiful beach scene, complete with sandy beach and palm trees as the waves crashed into the shore.

Another photo depicts Kristin Cavallari standing on the beach with the ocean behind her. She’s wearing layered necklaces and a tan sweater. Her blonde hair is worn down and in waves. She captions the photo “beach waves,” which could be referring to her hair, or the ocean waves crashing on to the beach.

Recently, Kristin opened up about how she has switched roles with her husband, Jay Cutler, now that he is retired from the NFL.

“We’ve definitely switched roles which has been really interesting, but it’s great. I couldn’t do any of this without him. He’s home with the kids, picking the boys up from school and really allowing me to be able to have the time and freedom to do all this. He’s been really supportive,” Cavallari stated.

“I call him my farmhand because he’s been planting trees around the house. He’s been taking care of all the animals. I’m just giving him time. I’m not gonna pressure him. He worked his ass off for so many years, so I get that all he’s ever known is football. He’s gonna figure it out,” Kristin added.

Fans can see more of Kristin Cavallari’s life by following her on Instagram.