Olivia Culpo Shows Off Her Sculpted Body In Red Sports Bra & Leggings On Instagram

Olivia Culpo took to her Instagram on Friday to share a snap of herself taking to the gym with her sister just after Christmas. In the snap, Olivia is rocking a bright red sports bra and matching leggings while her sister Sophie Culpo is rocking a white sports bra and black bottoms with a gray sweatshirt tied around her waist.

The 26-year-old model and former Miss Universe has her arm stretched in front of her as she holds on to something while her sister holds the camera in front of the pair for a selfie in front of a mirror. Olivia is looking at the reflection with a coy, barely-there smile on her lips, and Sophie is making a pouty face as she holds her arm up toward the camera.

The Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” model is wearing her hair down in her signature bob. Her high-waisted leggings sit right above her bellybutton, leaving her toned midsection exposed. The Culpo sisters are wearing little to no makeup in the shot, showing off their fresh faces and natural beauty. The two women appear to be posing in a gym, judging by the background of the photo.

“Rise and grind,” the Rhode Island native captioned the snap, paired with a flexed biceps emoji.

The snap, which Olivia shared with her 3.6 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 43,000 likes and more than 200 comments within 40 minutes of being posted at the time of this writing. Users of the popular social media platform flocked to the comment section to gush over Olivia’s good looks and incredible physique.

“So perfection runs in the fam?” one user wrote, while another added, “Those abs! Soft yet sculpted. I’d give my right pinky toe for those abs.”

As the Inquisitr recently noted, Olivia has risen to international style icon status since she won Miss Universe in 2012. But the brunette beauty continues to hold a special place in her heart for the pageant. She recently made headlines for giving Miss Universe candidates some advice. According to the report, Miss USA 2018 Sarah Rose Summers revealed that she asked Culpo for advice ahead of the upcoming contest for the crown.

“I asked her, I said, ‘Other than preparation, what’s your biggest advice for me going into Miss Universe?’… And she said, ‘To just be so prepared that when you get to Miss Universe, you’re not psyching yourself out and questioning it,'” Summer said, as per the Inquisitr report.