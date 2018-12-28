Hacked Florida Billboard Features Corgi Proclaiming ‘Satan Is The One True God’

Advertisers using a digital billboard on U.S. Route 441 in Florida got a bit more press than expected when hackers hijacked the ads and changed them to include bizarre and provocative messages. Local news outlet WTSP was informed of the changes after an eagle-eyed driver spotted the unusual ads on Christmas Day.

One restaurant promoting a dog-friendly patio had a picture of a corgi declaring “Satan is the one true God.” Another featured a Gorilla declaring it had been “a very naughty boy.” A third seemed to mock less than savvy internet users, reading “Where do I buy milk. Where to buy milk. Place to buy milk.”

And in what should be apparent after reading this article, another modified ad proclaimed “These people think connecting a billboard to the internet is a good idea. These people are wrong.”

According to WTSP, Facebook user Markelle Maddock made a U-turn after noticing the gorilla advertisement, circling back to capture more of the hacked billboard messages to share on social media. As far as she’s concerned, it’s all a bit of silly fun.

Florida billboard looks hacked with satanic corgi, 'naughty' gorilla https://t.co/OMk4YdFTmS pic.twitter.com/u5eXJzl2sE — 10News WTSP (@10NewsWTSP) December 26, 2018

“I understand where people could get offended, especially with the ‘Satan is the one true god,’ but it made for a good laugh and I’ll always remember it,” she said.

“I thought it gave a comedic relief for such a stressful time of the year.”

The changes were clearly the work of a hacker group that went so far as to publicize their Twitter handle in one of the fake advertisements. But Patheos reached out to Satanic Temple leader Lucien Greaves for comment on the surrounding controversy.

“It’s impossible not to be greatly amused at the idea of a happy corgi praising Satan on a billboard causing a frenzied outrage,” Greaves wrote before noting billboards are often used to carry controversial messages from other religions. “Surely, the only lesson to be gained here is the one related to internet security.”

The Satanic Temple has been in the news with increasing frequency lately. As Inquisitr reported, they recently settled a $50 million lawsuit against Netflix over the use of their Baphomet with Children statue in the popular series The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The Temple argued that the show unfairly associated their group with evil. According to Reuters, the Satanic Temple considers itself a non-theistic “promoter of benevolence and empathy among people rejecting tyrannical authority.”

They’ve also used their provocative association with Satan to fight issues of religious preference in government institutions. Their Baphomet with Children statue was originally designed to go up alongside statehouses with 10 Commandment statues, and as Inquisitr notes, they continue to cause controversy with Satanic Temple monuments added alongside Christmas displays in various states.