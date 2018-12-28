Fans Say ‘TMI’ After Chrissy Teigen Calls Husband John Legend The ‘Best Lover’ On His 40th Birthday

John Legend turned 40 years old on Friday, and wife Chrissy Teigen celebrated the big event with a sweet Instagram post dedicated to the “All of Me” crooner. But some fans thought the model got a little too personal after sharing that the two had gotten busy that morning, in her characteristically candid style.

The 33-year-old shared a series of photos featuring Legend and their two children — 2-year-old Luna and 7-month-old Miles. The images show a smiling Legend eating in bed, mugging for the camera on vacation, traveling with his family in style, and goofing around with the kids.

“Happy 40th birthday to the most incredible man. The best father, hardest worker, best lover, best friend I could ever imagine. Every day I am grateful for how much you love us and how much you both say it and show it,” she captioned the post.

But of course, Teigen didn’t stop there. She decided to expand on how much she loves her husband by sharing that the two got intimate that morning for his birthday.

“I am grateful to your family for creating and raising such a pure, sweet, brilliant man. The world has been blessed by your 40 years on this planet. I love you. I showed you that this morning BOOYAHHHH,” she finished.

While a vast majority of the comments were celebratory in nature, congratulating Legend on the big 4-0 and laughing at Teigen’s signature quirk, others weren’t so amused.

“2nd time in 2 days I’ve seen someone raving about their husband’s attributes, including ‘best lover.’ And I’m now throwing up in my mouth,” wrote food journalist Kathleen Purvis.

Teigen, of course, shot back.

A lover isn’t just a sex thing. But ideally, it includes it https://t.co/6NuC0sp4bi — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 28, 2018

It’s been a big year for Teigen and Legend. The singer is slated to become a judge on The Voice, and appeared on the E! People’s Choice Awards. He also took part in NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.

The pair also filmed a holiday special called A Legendary Christmas and they even teased the idea of hosting the Academy Awards in 2019, per the Inquisitr.

For her part, Teigen published a follow-up to her cookbook Cravings with Cravings: Hungry For More — and collaborated with Target on a cooking line.

But the couple isn’t too busy for some serious family time. They frequently share snaps on their Instagram pages showing how the family gets down in their free time, including a day of dressing up like Jasmin from Disney’s Aladdin, and teaching Luna how to swim in their pool.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model met her husband in 2007 when she appeared in his “Stereo” music video. They were married in 2013.