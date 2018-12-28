Cara Maria Sorbello Speaks Out On Drama With Paulie Calafiore: ‘Me And Danielle Stand Together’

Danielle Maltby recently released screenshots of text conversations with Paulie which ended his relationship with Cara.

Cara Maria Sorbello of MTV’s The Challenge is speaking out in great detail about the drama surrounding herself, Paulie Calafiore and Danielle Maltby. Over the past several days, rumors began spreading on social media that Cara and Paulie had split over claims made by Danielle. The former Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise star shared screenshots of lengthy text messages between herself and Paulie which revealed the former Big Brother houseguest was two-timing both ladies. The Inquisitr previously reported on the drama surrounding the love triangle, and now Cara is slamming her former beau.

Speaking with People, Cara has gone into great detail about the drama, detailing what happened with her and Paulie and at what time. The timeline of both relationships appears to be at the core of both couple’s issues, as there was nothing but overlap which Paulie no longer could hide from.

“I never knew he was texting [Danielle] that he loved her and was doing everything with me so he could further his Challenge career to make money for their future. I never knew all the things he was telling her especially after filming this season. I believed everything he told me because he never treated me badly. He was loving and physically and verbally affectionate. I’ve never been more happy and in love,” she told People.

In the text messages that Danielle revealed to Us Weekly, Paulie consistently maintained he was only with Cara to further his career on the popular MTV reality program to ultimately set up a better life for she and him in the future. Paulie also told Danielle that Cara was in on the charade and not to worry about anything she was seeing on social media, or hearing.

“[Danielle] saved me. We are not victims. We are not stupid,” she continued. “We believed in the beautiful dream Paulie was selling because we loved him. We wanted it to be true and ignored anything telling us different. When you look at someone through rose-colored glasses, all the red flags just look like flags.”

It seems the two women bonded together over Paulie’s alleged lies and infidelities, and are not targeting one another.

“Me and Danielle stand together. We are coming out with our story for no other reason than to hopefully stop this from happening to another girl.”

Cara responded to fans for the first time since the news of her and Paulie’s break up spread earlier this week.

“No. Im not ok. You can stop asking now,” she tweeted.

Fans will get a chance to see more of Cara and Paulie’s relationship on the upcoming season of The Challenge which debuts on MTV next year.