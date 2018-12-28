Sia Reveals She Will Release A New Album, Feature Length Musical In 2019

Sia’s Christmas gift to her fans came in the form of some great news–the singer will be dropping new music in the new year. She responded to a fan on social media on Tuesday and gave some insight on what to expect from her in 2019. The “Chandelier” singer promised not only a new album, but also a feature-length musical, NME reported.

The news came when a Twitter user reached out to the star on Christmas Day.

“Please answer me love,” they wrote. “When are we getting new music (like 2019 or later)?”

Sia happily replied to the comment, writing, “Next year I’m releasing an album and a feature length musical I wrote and directed. Lots of fun things to come!”

The singer-songwriter’s latest release was a Christmas album in 2017, called Everyday is Christmas. Other than that, she has not released a full-length album since her 2016 record This Is Acting, in which she sang hits that she wrote for the likes of Rihanna, Adele, Beyonce, and more, but never made the cut on their albums.

She did release a standalone single in 2018, though, called “I’m Still Here,” perhaps a reminder to fans that she hasn’t left the music scene just yet.

Spent all night working with the Kardashian's on my red carpet poses. I think I've fully nailed it!@khloekardashian @kourtneykardash pic.twitter.com/1ODHY9ihOV — sia (@Sia) December 25, 2018

As for her directorial debut, Sia has been working on the musical, Music, for more than three years, according to Billboard. As expected, the film will star Sia’s longtime dancing muse, Maddie Ziegler, the former Dance Moms star who appeared in Sia’s “Chandelier” music video. Kate Hudson and Leslie Odom Jr. are also set to star.

The film will be based on a story that Sia worked on with children’s book author Dallas Clayton.

Rolling Stone recently reported that Ziegler will play an “autistic child who comes under the care of her sober drug-dealing sister,” who will be played by Hudson.

“It’s about finding your voice and creating your own family,” the magazine said.

Most recently, Sia teamed up with Diplo and Labrinth to form a group called LSD, and an album of the same name will be released in the near future. Three singles are now available from the album: “Genius,” “Audio,” and “Thunderclouds.”

She also worked with Dolly Parton on the track “Here I Am,” which was featured in the Netflix original film Dumplin’ starring Jennifer Aniston. In addition, Sia contributed songs to the film Vox Lux, a drama in which Natalie Portman stars as a woman who becomes a pop sensation after singing at a memorial service for a national tragedy.