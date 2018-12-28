Former Model Katie Piper Shares Evolution Of Her Facial Recovery Since Acid Attack On Instagram

In 2008, Katie Piper was the victim of a vicious acid attack at the hands of her ex-boyfriend and an accomplice. Now, 10 years later, the philanthropist and former model took to her Instagram page right after Christmas to share a series of photos showing her long recovery process.

The series depicts four photos of herself at different times around Christmas through the years, as the Daily Mail noted. The British mother of two begins with her most recent Christmas photo, which shows her in gray sweatshirt and pants as she smiles for the camera holding a bottle of prosecco. The second photo shows the 35-year-old lying on a bed with her newborn daughter around Christmas 2017. The snap shows the scars on her forehead, neck and chest.

In the third image, the Strictly Come Dancing star is wearing a T-shirt with “Jesus” written on it as she smiles for the camera. At this stage, her face is still severely scarred and the blue veil over her blind left eye is visible. The third image shows Piper nine Christmases ago, just a year after the attack. She is wearing a full plastic mask, equipped tube tubes that allowed her to breath.

In the caption, Piper shared where she is today.

“Time flys, mindset changes, new challenges arise but always grateful for life,” she wrote.

The photos, which she shared with her 829,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 81,000 likes and more than 3,200 comments within two days of being posted, making this one of her most popular posts ever. Users of the popular social media platform flocked to the comment section to express their admiration for her strength and positivity, and to share messages of support.

“You are a truly inspirational woman and deserve all the happiness in the world, here’s hoping you have a wonderful 2019,” one user wrote, while another one added, “Always grateful for the small things, from one Katie to another.”

As the Daily Mail recounted, Piper was left partially blind after her ex-boyfriend Daniel Lynch organized for Stefan Sylvestre to throw sulphuric acid over her in London in March 2008. Before the acid attack, Lynch had raped and stabbed Piper in the arm, according to Sky News. Following the horrific crimes committed against her, Piper believed she wouldn’t have children, which has changed since she met her now husband, Richard Sutton.

“[W]hen I was burnt, it kind of changed my view of the world and what happens to women,” she said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.