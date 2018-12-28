Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Channel ‘A Christmas Story’ In Hilarious Holiday Photo

The lovebirds posed with bunny suits and BB guns to recreate a scene from the classic 1983 Christmas movie.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are officially the king and queen of costumes. The Modern Family star and her Bachelor in Paradise bartender boyfriend channeled the classic movie A Christmas Story for a hilarious photo op over the holidays.

Wells Adams posted the photo to Instagram which shows him wearing an embarrassing bright pink bunny suit like Ralphie Parker (Peter Billingsley) did in the beloved 1983 holiday film. Next to him, Hyland dons a fuzzy coat and is holding a BB gun in the shot. The ABC star seemingly “shot her eye out” before posing for the snap, just as Ralphie did the first time he used his coveted official Red Ryder carbine action, 200-shot, range model air rifle with a compass in the stock after receiving it on Christmas morning. An official Christmas Story leg lamp box is also seen in the background of Hyland and Adams’ photo.

Wells Adams posted a cute caption to the pic, joking that his girlfriend of more than a year shot her eye out. The Bachelor Nation fan favorite then suggested that fans go get drunk and talk politics with family members as part of their holiday fun. Hyland commented that the couple should have used the photo for their Christmas card this year.

You can see Wells Adams’ A Christmas Story themed photo with girlfriend Sarah Hyland below.

While Wells Adams waited until Christmas to post the movie-themed pic, it should be noted that the couple posed for the snap earlier in December when they attended the 2018 Winter Wonderland Toys For Tots party in Los Angeles, according to Just Jared.

Fans of the famous couple know that costumes seem to be their thing. Last year, Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland made their public debut as a couple at a Halloween party where they dressed as Eleven and Dustin from Netflix’s Stranger Things, complete with a box of Eggo waffles. And this Halloween, the lovebirds rocked the pun-inspired costume they called “Taco Belle.” For the couple’s clever costume, Hyland dressed up as a fully loaded taco and the former Bachelorette contestant donned a long brunette wig and yellow dress to transform himself into Belle, the princess from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

“Find someone who looks at you the way Taco looks at Belle,” Adams later captioned an Instagram photo of the couple as Hyland looked at him adoringly while they walked hand in hand.