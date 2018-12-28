New Poll Demonstrates Majority Of U.S. Voters Want Trump Impeached Or Censured

The fate of President Donald Trump is up in the air, as many speculate what may happen to him in the near future amid a number of criminal investigations being conducted regarding his 2016 presidential election. However, according to a new poll, a majority of Americans seem to have an idea of what needs to happen to the Chief of Staff.

According to the Hill, results of a new Harvard CAPS/Harris poll that were shared exclusively with the new outlet suggest that a majority of voters believe some type of action needs to be taken against President Trump, however they split over two different ways that it can be done.

In total, nearly 60 percent of voters indicted that they believe there needs to be some type of measure taken against the president, with 39 percent of those respondents indicating that he should be impeached and removed from office–a process that would require both a majority vote by the House and a conviction in the Senate by a two-thirds vote.

The remaining 21 percent of the majority opinion responded that lawmakers should vote to formally censure the president.

Out of the total 1,473 registered voters surveyed in the Harvard CAPS/Harris poll, 41 percent said Congress should not take any action against the president.

The poll results come amid two criminal investigations the president is currently facing in both Washington D.C. and New York as to whether or not there was Russian involvement with Trumps 2016 presidential campaign to help sway the election in his favor.

President Trump was also implicated earlier this month in a separate case related to illegal hush money payments made to two women, bribing them to stay quiet about alleged affairs they had with the president who has been accused of directing the payments.

According to the new survey, voters are split fairly evenly as to whether the payment allegations are enough reason for impeachment, with 49 percent believing that they are while 51 percent said doing so would be a reminder of a similar situation that happened two decades ago.

“When it comes to going after the president on campaign violations, a narrow majority of voters said it would be a repeat of 1998 when President Clinton was acquitted over charges he lied about sexual affairs,” said Mark Penn, co-director of the poll.

Respondents were also evenly divided as to whether special counsel Robert Mueller has found evidence of coordination between Russians and Trump campaign officials during the 2016 election, with 39 percent believing he has while another 39 percent felt the opposite. The remaining 22 percent did not know if such evidence had even been discovered.