Stassi Schroeder’s Boyfriend Beau Clark Gifted Her With Something That Made Her Love Him More, What Was It?

What did Beau Clark get for his girlfriend?

Stassi Schroeder had a Merry Christmas, thanks in part to her boyfriend of about one year, Beau Clark.

On December 28, The Daily Dish shared a report regarding the Vanderpump Rules couple’s celebration and said that Schroeder had revealed that she actually loves her boyfriend more after he gave her a very special gift.

“Got my final Christmas gift from [Beau] and I’ve never loved him more…” Schroeder wrote on her Instagram Story page earlier this week.

Then, in a second post, she revealed the gift, a holiday greeting from 90 Day Fiance’s Larisa Dos Santos, to her fans and followers.

“Hi Beau and Stassi. I would like to wish you both a happy new year with lots of fun and drinking. I hope that the hangovers aren’t bad in 2019!” Dos Santos said in a clip made via Cameo.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules have likely noticed, the majority of the show’s cast members are huge fans of the TLC reality series and frequently share their thoughts on the cast members’ behavior on their social media accounts. In fact, Jax Taylor has become so vocal about the show that he’s actually been involved in a handful of social media feuds with his fellow reality stars.

Over the past several weeks, Stassi Schroeder has been facing rumors of a potential engagement after being spotted with a suspicious ring on her engagement finger. However, despite the ongoing rumors, Schroeder and Clark have remained tight-lipped as they continue to enjoy their many vacations with one another.

Earlier this year, after a number of Schroeder’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars voiced their approval of Clark, Schroeder looked back on her past relationships and explained why she appreciates her boyfriend so much.

“That had never really been a priority for me — obviously, look at my track record — like, what my friends and family thought. I guess I was just like, whatever, it’s my life. Who cares about your opinions?” she explained to The Daily Dish. “But once I started dating Beau and everyone just organically loved him, I was like, god, this should’ve been number one on my list. It’s so nice to have your friends and family be obsessed with your boyfriend because it just makes life that much easier. It’s like one big family.”

To see more of Stassi Schroeder, Beau Clark, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.