Christie Brinkley Shares Video Of Daughter Sailor Cook Running Topless On A Beach On Instagram

Christie Brinkley is spending the holidays in a gorgeous tropical setting by the beach with loved ones instead of braving the freezing temperature up north. On Thursday, the 64-year-old former supermodel took to her Instagram to share a clip of her model daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook running on a beach at sunset.

In the video, Sailor is seen on a paradisiacal beach, toes in the water as bright white sand features in the background. The 20-year-old Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” model is posing topless with a red string bikini bottom. The Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” supermodel begins the clip by showing their surrounding, which is engulfed by gorgeous pink skies, suggesting the footage was taken at sunset.

The camera then moves to Sailor, who poses for the camera. She has her back to the camera while she touches her hair. Sailor looks briefly at the camera, using her arms to cover her breasts before she starts running on the sand farther away from the camera. She continues to touch her hair as she runs, in a sensual way.

“Earth Angel… or is this Heaven?” Christie wrote in the caption.

While the model didn’t disclose where she took the video of her daughter, the Daily Mail states that mother and daughter are enjoying a vacation in the Caribbean.

The clip, which Christie shared with her 438,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 15,700 views, more than 1,800 likes and nearly 90 comments within a day of being posted at the time of this writing. Users of the popular social media platform took to the comment section to compliment the beauty of the setting as well as Sailor.

“That is absolutely breathtaking! Thanks for sharing your slice of paradise. Love the colors and the cotton candy sky! Reminds me of Greece (my favorite place),” one user wrote, accompanied by a blue heart while another added, “That definitely looks like heaven on earth. So beautiful! Your baby girl is a beautiful mermaid. I so miss the water.”

Both Christie and Sailor have been sharing similar shots of their gorgeous tropical vacation on their Instagram accounts for a few days now. As the Inquisitr recently reported, Christie also took the opportunity to share a snap of herself flaunting her age-defying physique by posing a navy colored bikini top that showcases her toned abs.

“I think women my age cannot allow the numbers to define them. We need to constantly redefine the number… You know what, I am not going to allow anyone to tell me what to do.” Christie recently said in an interview with Variety.