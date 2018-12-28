Steve Harvey Says Fox’s 2018 New Years Eve Special Will Be ‘Bigger And Better’

Steve Harvey wants to ring in 2019 in the biggest way possible. Fox released a teaser clip on Friday featuring Harvey brainstorming with his team about how to make the network’s annual New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square special the best it can be, resulting in some hilarious ideas, Entertainment Tonight reported.

In the video, Harvey sits at a conference table with some Fox employees and asks for suggestions, telling them that “this year, we gotta go bigger and we gotta go better.”

One person suggests dumping confetti on the crowd at the stroke of midnight, but Harvey nixes the idea, saying it’s just too small.

“Confetti is small. That ain’t what I want this year…I want somebody to find me cannons that can shoot full-size Sunday edition newspapers at the crowd. Classified, jobs, everything,” he explains.

The group moves on to the ball drop, the most important part of the evening. Of course, Harvey poses the question, “Why one ball?”

“We’re dropping a lot of balls! We’re gonna be dropping balls all night,” Harvey jokes. “We’re gonna drop them from every tall building in New York. Empire State Building, Chrysler Building, hell we’re gonna go out there and drop a ball off the Statue of Liberty. Balls, balls, balls! Bigger balls!”

Another employee suggests a live showing of the first baby being born in the new year, which Harvey thinks is cute, but still not enough. He believes the baby should visit Times Square and hop on stage just after being born.

“I’ll deliver the baby!” Harvey offers.

The team even brought up Harvey’s white ensemble from the previous year, a massive white coat with black pants and a matching white top hat, which quickly turned into a meme, according to Bustle. Social media users compared the look to everything from a Batman villain to an inside-out Oreo cookie.

This year, the team thinks Harvey should make his look even bigger–literally. They presented to the host the same outfit from 2017’s special, except much, much larger. Harvey tried on the thick coat and hat, and his face was immediately lost in the sea of fabric.

Harvey thought the idea was great at first but realized when he couldn’t fit through the door that maybe bigger isn’t always better.

“This is really too big,” he admits. “This is a lot.”

It was announced in early December that Harvey would return to Fox for the network’s second annual live New Year’s Eve broadcast, with Maria Menounos as his co-host, Deadline reported. The evening’s musical lineup includes Sting, Robin Thicke, Florence + the Machine, Jason Aldean, Juanes, and Why Don’t We. SNL’s Kenan Thompson and Fox NFL Sunday commentators Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, and Jimmy Johnson are also set to appear.

New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square will air at 8 p.m. on Monday, December 31.