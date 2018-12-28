Demi Lovato Is Reportedly Very Smitten With Alleged Boyfriend Henry Levy, ‘Us Weekly’ Reports

Demi Lovato was recently spotted kissing Enfants Riches Déprimés designer Henry Levy and now there are reports that the relationship may be getting serious. Us Weekly reports that the former Disney star is very smitten with Levy and that he’s one of the reasons why her life is much better since her overdose.

“The fact that the two of them are both sober and have had their ups and downs in that regard is a huge deal to her,”an insider reportedly said to Us.

Levy is also a recovering addict. As Popcrush notes, he entered a rehab facility when he was a teenager and would return at vairous points in his life. He has been open about his struggles with substance abuse in the past, telling Complex that he finally committed to getting clean when he ended up at Betty Ford treatment center in Hazelden, Oregon. This was a lot different from the high-end addiction treatment centers he had been to in the past.

“That’s when it was on some not-flossy sh*t,” he said. “Like, came out and was sleeping in a bunk bed with a bunch of 50-year-old meth addicts trying to recover. And that’s when I started coming up with the idea for the brand.”

Levy went on say that channelled his experiences with addiction and rehab into the designs for his brand Enfants Riches Déprimés, which is French for Depressed Rich Kids. He also said that his art and business helped him to stay sober.

According to The Daily Mail, Lovato and Levy met each other when they stayed at the same rehab together. But they fell out of touch when Lovato started usind drugs again before her overdose four months ago. A source told Entertainment Tonight that Levy takes his sobriety “very seriously” and that likely caused him to not want to be around Lovato when she was using.

But it looks like that’s change since she overdoesed in July. As we mentioned earlier, the two were photographed kissing after a night out in Malibu. That wasn’t the first time that they’ve been spotted on a couple of romantic dates together. They also seem to be supporting each other’s sobriety as they’ve also been seen leaving an AA meeting together, The Daily Mail reports.

Neithr Lovato nor Levy has confirmed or denied that they’re in a relationship. A source previusly told Entertainment Tonight that they are just friends.

“Demi deserves a partner who will help her continue to live a clean life and her family and friends feel she is choosing more appropriate friends,” another source added.