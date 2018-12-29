Gizele Oliveira Flaunts Bikini Bod In Blue Swimsuit On Instagram

Gizele Oliveira flaunted her bikini body in a new Instagram post, where she posed in an arch made of foliage. The model held onto something with her hands, as she looked straight at the camera with her hair down and slicked back in a heavy left part. She wore mascara and pink lipstick, along with silver hoop earrings. Gizele captioned it, “Natural habitat,” and fans commented, “So beautiful,” “Gorgeous!,” and “A queen.”

Previously, Oliveira shared a photo of herself partially submerged in water, and another of her wearing a crochet bikini top. In addition, she shared some Instagram Stories, including a photo of a skyline, herself wearing a hair clip, and a candid group photo against a wall.

Hopefully, the model is enjoying some down time after a busy year, including taking part in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Gizele sported an incredible outfit consisting of giant white feathered wings and a feathered corset. She also wore a white necklace and pink furry heels to match. Oliveira shared photos she took with Elsa Hosk and Bella Hadid during the event, as well as showing off her outfit for the after party. She wore a stunning hot pink dress with an off-the-shoulder cut.

Gizele previously opened up to a blog called Life is Just A Fashion, where she talked about her favorite aspects of modeling.

“I think is that you get to know so many different people and have so many experiences in your life. It’s a crazy life but you have to love what you do. I love being a model and I would never be able to say all the good things about being one.”

Moreover, she talked about how she views travel, which is one thing that successful models seem to do non-stop throughout the year.

“Travel is the best thing that somebody can do. You learn so much with all that and you see things that you would never know if you didn’t see. The world looks big but is so small, I love traveling. My favorite place till now is L.A.”

In recent weeks, the model has been spotted in Brazil and New York City. She also shared a throwback photo from Tokyo, Japan, where she posed in front of a ticket booth for the rail system. Gizele wore a white, long-sleeved shirt with an interesting shoulder detail with blue, checkered pants. She accessorized with a black cross body purse and noted that Tokyo is “where every little place is cute af.”