‘RHONY’ Star Jill Zarin Makes Relationship With New Boyfriend Instagram Official A Year After Husband’s Death

Real Housewives of New York alum Jill Zarin made her relationship with boyfriend Gary Brody Instagram official on Thursday. Nearly a year after her husband Bobby Zarin passed away, the reality TV star has found love again with a new man — and she’s sharing the love with fans.

On December 27, Zarin posted a photo of her and Gary Brody sitting on a tennis court in matching Nike outfits and matching grins.

“Trivia question ‘What is the origin of the term Love in Tennis?'” she captioned the post.

Zarin has been seen around town with Brody –and people have speculated the two are a pair — though she says that the two have been friends for a long time. In July, a source told Us Weekly that the two were seeing each other, but that nothing was official. The source said that they had played tennis together for a long time. Also that month, they were spotted together at the Wimbledon tennis championship. She called Brody an “incredible friend” during the mourning process.

In September, the RHONY star attended the U.S. Open with Brody, at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Witnesses say they were hanging out and looked happy together, but there was no PDA. Now, it seems that the pair is official.

Tennis has always been an important part of Zarin’s life, something that she shares with Brody. The 54-year-old says that just before her husband passed away, he told her that he hoped she would find love on the tennis court someday.

“He wants me to work. He wants me to play tennis. He knows I love it and he knows that that’s probably a good place for me to meet a nice guy and he doesn’t want me to be alone. He’s not selfish like that,” she said.

She also told Bravo that she believes her late husband would be happy for her moving on.

Zarin has been forced to relive the emotions of losing her husband recently, as her grieving process was captured during filming for the upcoming season of the Real Housewives of New York. She and fellow castmate Bethenny Frankel, who lost her boyfriend Dennis Shields to an alleged overdose, sat down during filming to bond over their losses.

“It was something that was unavoidable to get on camera,” a source said, per Radar Online. “Jill asked her about Dennis and the cameras definitely catch Bethenny’s reaction to situation surrounding his death and there were tears.”