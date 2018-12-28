KTLA’s Chris Burrous’ Cause Of Death Possibly Drugs

Chris Burrous was found passed out and not breathing in a hotel room on Thursday afternoon.

KTLA’s weekend anchor, Chris Burrous, was discovered unconscious at the Days Inn located at 450 Pioneer Drive in Glendale yesterday afternoon. According to Sgt. Dan Suttles, Burrous’ cause of death is being investigated as a possible drug overdose.

Detectives are waiting for the official report from the coroner’s office to confirm the anchor’s cause of death, CBS Los Angeles reports.

According to Glendale police, they received a phone call from a man explaining that another man who he was with at the motel had passed out — and might not be breathing. When first responders arrived on scene, they found the 43-year-old news anchor unconscious and not breathing. After administering CPR, Burrous was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Don Corsini, the station’s president and general manager, and Jason Ball, the station’s news director, issued a joint statement on Burrous’ passing on Thursday night.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Burrous family. Chris loved sharing the stories of Southern California and connecting with our viewers. He will be remembered as a great journalist and a wonderful friend to many. He brought a kindness to his work and will be deeply missed by the entire KTLA family,” the statement read.

As Yahoo Entertainment reminds us, Burrous had been a member of the KTLA family for just shy of a decade — joining the team in 2011. He has been credited with playing an “instrumental role” in the success of the network.

We have some sad news to report. Chris Burrous, a fixture on the KTLA 5 Morning News since 2011, passed away Thursday. He was a beloved member of the KTLA family and will be deeply missed. He was 43. https://t.co/HfDA1wTbOX pic.twitter.com/Qd0uz275pC — KTLA (@KTLA) December 28, 2018

In the past 24 hours, many other members of the KTLA family have taken to social media to mourn — and to pay tribute — to their beloved co-worker.

Just after midnight on Friday morning, co-anchor Lynette Romero shared a very touching tribute on Twitter, featuring what she now knows is the very last photo she will ever take with Chris Burrous.

There are no words. When we took this picture during our show I had no idea it would our last time together. You made me laugh until I cried. My tears now are for your sweet little girl, your wife Mai and your dear parents. We will miss you so… pic.twitter.com/nkvtrzHcX3 — Lynette Romero (@LynetteRomero) December 28, 2018

Romero revealed the death of Burrous has left her struggling to find the right words to say — and that her heart breaks for the family members he has left behind.

With tear-filled eyes, KTLA anchor Sara Welch described her colleague’s death as a “heartbreaking loss.”

She added, “The viewer condolences are beautiful. They’re pouring in remembering Chris as someone who came into their homes every weekend morning, someone they woke up to.”

Nearly 20 years ago, I was morning reporter @KGETnews in Bakersfield. @chrisburrous was our morning anchor. He taught me how to do engaging live shots, and I was in awe of his dynamic presence on air. My heartfelt condolences to Mai, who was an anchor at KGET too ❤️ #ChrisBurrous — Suzanne Marques (@suzmarques) December 28, 2018

Entertainment reporter Dayna Devon took to Instagram to pay tribute to Chris, crediting him for being “one of a kind,” and “a genius at television.”

According to Sgt. Suttles, authorities and first responders recognized the situation – and Chris – right away.

“So we knew that this was gonna be something that was gonna be a very sensitive matter. We’re waiting for a toxicology report to come back from the coroner’s office. Until we get that we won’t be able to tell what the cause of death was. It is being investigated as a possible overdose,” Suttles explained.

Chris Burrous remembered as kind, funny broadcaster who loved people https://t.co/NXJ3GFJHRZ — KTLA (@KTLA) December 28, 2018

The authorities have not released any information regarding what belongings were found inside of the motel room. The identity of the man who made the phone call — and the relationship he had with Chris Burrous — has not been revealed, either.

Burrous is survived by his wife of 15 years, Mai, and their nine-year-old daughter, Isabella.