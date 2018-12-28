Selena Gomez Wants To Have A Chill New Year’s Eve As She Looks Ahead To 2019 Per ‘HL’

Selena Gomez wants to put 2018 in her past!

As fans of the singer know, it’s been a rather rough year for Gomez, after having to check herself into a treatment facility at the end of this year. But now that Selena is out of rehab she is happy and healthy and looking ahead to the future. Sources close to the singer tell the Hollywood Life that Gomez is planning a chill New Year’s Eve night with her pals instead of going to a wild and crazy party.

“She wants to just have the healthiest, fun year possible, and if that means she needs to have a New Year’s Eve that sounds boring to most people, then so be it. She just wants to watch the ball drop with friends and family, and would be equally happy just watching TV by herself, too.”

The source also shared that Gomez wants to put 2018 in her past and she is really looking forward to seeing what 2019 has in store for her. As the Inquisitr shared earlier this year, Gomez was forced to check herself into a treatment facility after suffering a mental breakdown.

It all began when Gomez was suffering from a low white blood cell count as a result of her kidney transplant which put her over the edge, causing a friend to drive her to Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center to seek help. She was later released from the hospital but shortly after, Gomez suffered yet another episode after her white blood cell count remained low. The 26-year-old was then re-admitted to the hospital after she went quickly into a “downward emotional spiral.”

After being admitted to the hospital for a second time, TMZ shares that Gomez wanted to leave the facility but when she was told that she couldn’t, she had “a meltdown” and “freaked out,” trying to rip several IVs out of her arm and going into a panic.

After that, Gomez headed to the Easy Coast to undergo dialectical behavior therapy, also know as DBT treatment at a psychiatric facility. She has since been released and photographed looking happy and healthy following her brief stint.

Back in 2016, Gomez also shocked her fans by canceling her Revival Tour in order to check herself into a rehab facility. After her stay, Gomez opened up about her time there and said that it was the “hardest” but “best” thing that she’s ever done.

“Tours are a really lonely place for me. My self-esteem was shot. I was depressed, anxious. I started to have panic attacks right before getting onstage, or right after leaving the stage,” she dished. “Basically I felt I wasn’t good enough, wasn’t capable. I felt I wasn’t giving my fans anything, and they could see it – which, I think, was a complete distortion.”

Cheers to a happy and healthy 2019 for Gomez.