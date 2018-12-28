‘Van Helsing’ Season 3 Finale ‘Birth Ritual’ Airs Tonight

The SyFy network’s popular vampire drama will return for a 4th season next year.

Van Helsing’s Season 3 finale promises to provide viewers with some long-awaited answers, along with the inevitable cliffhanger that will keep fans hooked for Season 4. The show airs on the SyFy Network tonight at 10 p.m. EST. Per Den of Geek, the official synopsis teases that Doc is going to discover what secrets are held inside the Dark One’s blood.

Other fan-favorite characters will also be dealing with major issues tonight, as a fight breaks out between the Sisterhood and Julius. Additionally, Sampire and Vanessa will have a big face off in their quest to find the Last Elder, which will put Mohammad and Axel in an unenviable position within the crossfire.

As Deadline reported, Van Helsing managed to avoid the stake yet again when SyFy renewed it for a fourth season, despite ratings that have continuously dropped since Season 1. Fans can expect some changes when the show returns — due to a big shakeup behind the scenes. Case in point: writer and executive producer Jonathan Lloyd Walker will be taking over the show-running reigns from Neil LaBute.

Don’t worry about LaBute, though, because TV Line recently announced that the famous playwright will be the showrunner of Netflix’s science fiction web TV series, The I-Land. Neil LaBute will additionally write three episodes in Van Helsing‘s upcoming season.

When asked about the job change, Walker told Deadline what fans can expect from Van Helsing next year.

Season 4 will delve deeper into the iconic lore of the vampires and their ultimate goals for this world. New villains will rise with unexpected heroes joining the fight.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Van Helsing narrowly avoided cancellation after Season 3 due to low ratings. In fact, the show’s first season began with a 0.35 share of the most coveted demographic: individuals 18 to 49 years old. But by the end of Season 2, the show had dropped to a 0.12 share. According to TV Series Finale, Season 3 did even worse by capturing an average share of only 0.09.

We're not done yet.#VanHelsing will officially be back for Season 4 ???? pic.twitter.com/96AEPPxA5J — Van Helsing (@SYFYVanHelsing) December 18, 2018

The show hit a new low this year by getting only 0.06 percent of the target demographic to tune in to episodes 11 and 12. Total viewership numbers also dropped all the way to 321,000 by episode 12. This is a far fall from the 1.2 million viewers who watched the show’s first ever episode back on July 31, 2016.

Even with this fall off, SyFy is sticking by the show’s loyal viewers. This is a move that makes sense when you consider how streaming platforms such as Netflix have changed TV watching habits. After all, networks are no longer simply after the initial airtime numbers. Now, Van Helsing and other niche genre shows can continue to survive a dwindling live audience if their streaming numbers make up the difference.